On the night of Thursday, June 10, there was a panel discussion on CCNTV6 about fake news.
During the discussion, one of the panellists lamented the fact that critical thinking is no longer taught in schools. I would like to highlight the fact that librarians teach something called Information Literacy in schools.
Students are taught to evaluate any information that they find or that comes to them, and to check before sending. Information literacy is also taught as a core course at COSTAATT.
There should therefore eventually be a section of our community with a more discerning approach to information.
This is important because fake news always was, is and always will be with us.