Minister of Education Anthony Garcia has once again sought to remind parents of their obligation to send their children to school on Ash Wednesday.

Teachers have a good record of reporting for duty as opposed to poor attendance by pupils.

The problem is greater at the secondary level. Efforts at motivation to get our pupils have not resulted in any significant improvement.

This falls, in large measure, on the National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA) as the parents are responsible for getting their children to classes.

Last year President Paula-Mae Weekes reminded her staff of their duty to report to work on Ash Wednesday with full attendance. That is truly commendable and a fine example from the highest office in our country.

We seem to be missing the bigger issue of, for example, work ethic and seeing this absenteeism as “just absent one day”.

Inculcating in our children that working days are not intended to be holidays, and vice versa, would serve us in good stead as we seek to develop our country.

All of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association, NPTA, Principals Association, Ministry of Education and Employers Consultative Association should be interested in having meaningful discussion on the question of the work ethic.

This level of absenteeism is sometimes seen in “the long-weekend syndrome”, where a holiday on Thursday or Tuesday often sees poor attendance on the Friday or Monday.

Happy Carnival and thank God for Ash Wednesday to joyfully return to work!

Lennox Sirjuesingh

co-ordinator

Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago

