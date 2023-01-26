No more US sanctions? Imagine that

Imagine that!

The United States is giving permission to Trinidad and Tobago to drill and explore for oil and gas in Venezuela.

Back then, when there were the Guaidó issues and United States sanctions, I said that T&T should just continue working with Venezuela. T&T needed the oil and gas.

Venezuela had no markets due to sanctions. But many, including the Opposition, were worried about sanctions by the United States.

Today, due to the Russia-Ukraine war/invasion, Venezuela now becomes attractive.

And this permission by the United States will only bear fruit sometime in 2025, with luck.

If T&T had continued working since 2018, today, we would have been happier than happy than pappy.

But, yes, the United States gave T&T permission to drill and explore in Venezuela. Imagine that!

Dr Philip Ayoung-Chee

San Fernando

Sour grapes from rejected UNC MPs?

Constructive criticism is always welcome in any organisation which has real leadership. Good leaders should welcome such critiques, learn from them and move forward in a positive manner. Weak leaders welcome comments that are favourable to them, to the detriment of the organisation.

Gas deal a mammoth victory for T&T, Govt

The Heliconia Foundation for Young Pro­fessionals (HFYP) congra­tu­lates Prime Minister Dr Keith Christopher Rowley and the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on its remarkable achievement of the United States’ government’s approval via OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) waiver to develop and monetise the Venezuela Dragon gas field.

Kudos to NGC for T&T scenery

I would like to thank the National Gas Company for recently sponsoring a few minutes of the most beautiful photographs of the landscape and seascape of Trinidad and Tobago, every evening, at the start of the TTT 6.30 p.m. news.

Congratulations to their amazing photographer for breathtaking views of the country that are new to us.

Perhaps the NGC could print a book with some of these photographs. It would certainly be a collector’s item.

Our leaders running on empty tanks

In Macbeth, William Shakespeare wrote of an executed rebel, “Nothing in his life became him like him leaving it.” Many of today’s politicians however struggle to embrace an equiva­lent vision of a dignified exit from political life when their time comes.

