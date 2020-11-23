The dictates of the pandemic and its effect on T&T lives must take priority before engaging anymore of the Venezuelan heartbreak.
This letter is not about xenophobia.
We have too many desperate locals who need government handouts.
The 16,000-plus registered Venezuelans plus the alleged 100,000 more illegals are all we can deal with at present. Please, no more.
Mine is an unsolicited view. We cannot be heartless and insist on hand-picking illegal Venezuelans with specific skills who can add to our economy.
At present, all illegal men, women and children captured, have to be returned to Venezuela.
As the inexorable grip of Covid-19 tightens worldwide, the only glimmer of hope is vaccination.
Can T&T afford to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of extra people?
It would be inhuman not to vaccinate the illegals when the vaccine becomes available.
Returning aged T&T citizens, some of them Covid-19 infected, begging for re-entry, will have to be vaccinated in T&T. That is the sad reality.
The First World countries allegedly already have taken first lien on the discovered vaccines.
Smaller and poorer countries will have to stand in line to receive their share.
The worsening pandemic dictates survival of the fittest, in all manifestation of the very word “fittest”. The T&T Government is facing a headache of vast proportions.
Read my political lips. We cannot afford the bleeding-hearts club people who insist that we can save all Venezuelans. Please. Not now.
End of story.