migrants

Some of the Venezuelan migrants who came ashore in south Trinidad last week. 

The dictates of the pandemic and its effect on T&T lives must take priority before engaging anymore of the Venezuelan heartbreak.

This letter is not about xenophobia.

We have too many desperate locals who need government handouts.

The 16,000-plus registered Venezuelans plus the alleged 100,000 more illegals are all we can deal with at present. Please, no more.

Mine is an unsolicited view. We cannot be heartless and insist on hand-picking illegal Venezuelans with specific skills who can add to our economy.

At present, all illegal men, women and children captured, have to be returned to Venezuela.

As the inexorable grip of Covid-19 tightens worldwide, the only glimmer of hope is vaccination.

Can T&T afford to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of extra people?

It would be inhuman not to vaccinate the illegals when the vaccine becomes available.

Returning aged T&T citizens, some of them Covid-19 infected, begging for re-entry, will have to be vaccinated in T&T. That is the sad reality.

The First World countries allegedly already have taken first lien on the discovered vaccines.

Smaller and poorer countries will have to stand in line to receive their share.

The worsening pandemic dictates survival of the fittest, in all manifestation of the very word “fittest”. The T&T Government is facing a headache of vast proportions.

Read my political lips. We cannot afford the bleeding-hearts club people who insist that we can save all Venezuelans. Please. Not now.

End of story.

Shame on you, Minister Young

Shame on you, Minister Young

Six months ago this newspaper called for the resignation or dismissal of attorney Stuart Young as Minister of National Security following a succession of diplomatic and national security disasters in which he was the central figure.

Today, on the evidence of how the deportation of Venezuelan refugees was handled, we are further reinforced in our position that Mr Young is unsuitable for the office entrusted to him by the Prime Minister.

Simply the best

Last Saturday (November 21), a branch from one of those big trees that you meet when you were born, situated on an empty piece of land at the back of our home, fell on our property, damaging a wall and a portion of a roof after the rains.

The crime blame game

It is quite unfortunate that the governing party and the Opposition are each blaming the other for the spate of crime and lack of support for anti-gang legislation.

Those who blame others for their shortcomings have the mistaken belief that they will benefit, but it does not obviate the crime problem and instead reveals the truth about the blamer—a shirker of responsibility!

After the abandonment

After the abandonment

Let’s start in the middle of this tale with many sides, many angles.

As of last Saturday, we were told that police investigators were searching for clues as to the person who left a weeks-old baby in the bush in Central Trinidad. They want to be able to identify the parents of this infant. They were reported as seeking to look through CCTV footage of businesses in the area, in the hope of finding clues as to who may have done this.

How many lives will Kamla destroy?

Once again, serial loser Kamla Persad-Bissessar has proven that she is ill-equipped to lead the United National Congress (UNC).

The latest fiasco with the parliamentary arm of the party abstaining on the anti-gang legislation is but another illustration of inept leadership by a person who engages in games, this one being akin to snakes and ladders—one minute you are up, the next you are down.

Children being left behind

We have been hearing the phrase “no child left behind”, which I do agree with 100 per cent; but, in reality, that is not so.

Since the attack by Covid-19 and online learning introduced by the education system for all our children, many have been left out of the frame for different reasons