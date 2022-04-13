Food security is the biggest challenge facing our nation—at least, that’s what the experts and analysts are saying.
Does anyone recall a time when our population was on the verge of starvation or when there was widespread famine? When last have we faced barren grocery shelves? Not once have I ever walked into a grocery that resembled anything like a supermarket in Venezuela at the height of their economic woes.
Nearly one-third of our population is obese. What is the real “challenge” here?
Despite all the signs that we are a well-fed nation, doomsday predictions of a society that cannot feed itself continue to make headlines.
If there’s one thing experts excel at, it’s drumming up a crisis that can only be solved by Government pouring money down a bottomless pit. If throwing money at a problem made it disappear, the “mega farms” initiative would have achieved food independence.
The national conversation on “food security” suffers from a lack of economic understanding—even when the experts are calling themselves “agricultural economists”.
A nation that can feed itself may sound noble: but does such a thing even exist?
No nation can truly feed itself. Different countries have different climates, and this determines which crops can be grown or which animals can be reared. Since we cannot import climates, the next best thing would be to import the food we cannot produce—or produce cheaply.
Too many people assume that being able to grow a crop and growing that crop efficiently are the same thing. The United States imports bananas for the same reason we import rice. Although the US can grow bananas, it cannot produce a high volume at a low cost. It costs the US far less to import bananas from the Caribbean than it does to produce locally.
Even if, by some miracle, the US can produce bananas much cheaper than the Caribbean, should it stop importing bananas altogether?
No.
Costs aren’t just dollars and cents. The scarce nature of resources means the costs of producing something are the alternatives that were given up to produce that thing.
Assume the US can produce one million tons of bananas and three million tons of apples. If the resources to produce bananas are completely diverted towards apple production and the output of apples increases to five million tons, then it costs the US two million tons of apples to produce one million tons of bananas. It would therefore still benefit the US to import bananas since it can trade more apples.
In economics, this is called comparative advantage and it has been around for centuries. Countries maximise the use of their scarce resources to produce an abundance of goods to trade with one another for the things they cannot easily obtain.
England imports almost 50 per cent of its food and has been food-dependent for over a century. So, why aren’t they starving in the manner experts predict we would be starving a century from now?
The British don’t need a robust agrarian economy to feed themselves so long as they have a manufacturing sector that allows them to produce enough goods to trade for food.
We don’t need to grow food to get food. We just need to grow our economy. We don’t have to produce rice and meat to eat rice and meat. When cocoa production soared in West Africa during the early twentieth century, this single crop was responsible for putting rice and meat on many West African tables.
We spend almost $6 billion on food imports every year. So what? We have to eat.
We spend the same amount on education, healthcare and national security. Where’s the public outcry that we need to reduce spending on these areas? Is food less important?
Those who believe food independence will prevent famine and hunger have not stopped to consider whether trying to achieve food independence will lead to famine and hunger. China, Cambodia and the USSR were all agrarian economies when millions starved to death in the twentieth century.
The very idea of a nation that can feed itself is pre-historic. For centuries, many countries lived with closed economies—and for centuries, many countries remained in a state of perpetual backwardness plagued by poverty and hunger.
Striving to become self-sufficient would be rewinding the hands of time to these dark days.