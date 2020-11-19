No need for hostilities within the UNC

We have heard and read of many former stalwarts of the UNC advocating to replace Kamla Persad-Bissessar as leader of the party.

Mrs Persad-Bessesar shows no intention of stepping down as leader, but she didn’t have the strength or determination to file her own nominating papers. Disinterested?

Six of her loyalists have signalled support for her; the other 12 may do differently or vote for someone else.

She has lost 11 elections; perhaps this is why people are advocating for change in the leadership, while she speaks of love as her mantra. Love will not get us back into government.

The stalwarts are not perceived as enemies; they know her strengths and weaknesses because they worked closely with her during her tenure in government.

Mr Bharath has offered to meet and work out logistics for a peaceful transition, but she said she is “ready to get working again”.

She said “the voice of the people is the voice of God”—and if the maxim holds, then let us become obedient.

There is absolutely no need for hostilities when the intentions of both Bharath and Persad-Bissessar are for the common good.

Jay Rakhar

New York

