The Prime Minister’s welcome decision to reconvene Parliament to rectify the Exemptions provisions of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act (the Act) needs to be carefully scrutinised to defend the public interest.
There are two interlocking grounds for concern:
Both the PM and the Finance Minister have repeatedly stated that the Act takes a one-size-fits-all approach to Public Procurement, which effectively does not cater for Emergency Procurement. Those assertions are being used to advance the case for further diluting the Act, but those assertions are absolutely untrue.
The “Emergency Procurement” provisions are at - Procurement Methods and Procedures Regulation 14(2)(c): “Sole source selection may be used…where, due to reasons of extreme urgency brought about by unforeseen events…the subject matter of the procurement cannot be obtained in a timely manner…”
There are also adequate provisions for other types of emergency and urgent situations, etc, but I have just included the main citation to demonstrate that it is not a one-size-fits-all set of arrangements, as its detractors have been saying.
The Parliament agreed on December 8, 2020 that the Ministerial Exemptions would be approved by Affirmative Resolution, yet the draft Amendments tabled for debate on Wednesday, July 19 provide for approval of those via Negative Resolution. That is contrary to what was agreed when the 2020 amendments were debated in Parliament and this is being advanced on the false basis of the lack of ‘Emergency Procurement’ provisions.
We need the utmost vigilance to defend our collective interests as these convulsions will intensify.
Sunlight is the best disinfectant.