No need to ask for tax break

Regarding the dis-allowance of ANSA McAL’s request for a tax credit on its cash to be used for vaccines, the following comment is offered.
When a company makes a profit and pays tax on it and retains the profit firstly in cash for further business use, such cash represents operational after-tax cash. When the company offers to use that cash differently for a social good, then it seems improper for the government not to refund the tax originally taken from the profit which first created it, but would be obligated to restore such cash to a non-taxable, non-operational existence, as would be the case if it were put in the company originally by the shareholder/s.
And therefore, ANSA McAL has the right not to even ask for a tax credit, but to simply take it without asking because the tax credit is a requirement for restoration to original untainted cash, in this case to be used for buying the vaccine.
A business cash balance is usually derived from profit which was taxed up front in the expectation that it would be used subsequently for earning a further profit from continuous business operations, but when there is then a change of expected use, it is a different matter. This should be legally questioned up the line as it is a very important determination now for businesses inclined to help the country in the present difficult economic situation.
If the tax credit is not allowed, businesses will be dissuaded from doing so. It also raises the question as to which is more important now—whether it will be ill people or the country’s bank balance.
The same should apply to charitable contributions made by businesses which the Board of Inland Revenue disallows except for specific covenants (probably because of abuse). Because the BIR cannot determine and control the abuse of covenants, then they ban it as a tax claim.
This is not dissimilar to a batsman who owns the equipment in a game and immediately takes the stumps away from the field of play because he got bowled for a duck.
Peter S Moralles
Cascade