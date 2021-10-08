His main theme eventually emerged as disapproval of Gary Griffith being appointed as Commissioner of Police, but along the way he managed to mention that Dwayne Gibbs was a white man at least four times, plus his deputy, and that there was something automatically considered wrong with “colonialism” which, of course, in local understanding, means rule by “white people”.
Reading between the lines, it appears that the main objection he has to Gary Griffith in the position of Police Commissioner is that he appears rather more “white” than “black”.
I would like to ask him and the armchair theoreticians so common in T&T today exactly what form of government they would have preferred us to have had in place of colonialism.
In those days, Britain was the ruler of the British Empire that included Trinidad and Tobago. Britain is/was a predominantly “white” country, so who exactly does he prefer to have been the “rulers”?
Britain developed laws, roads, libraries, schools, hospitals, policing, the Imperial College of Tropical Agriculture, the start-up of The UWI, fire brigades, local and central government and general understandings of how residents of a civilised country are expected to behave. In 1962, we enjoyed probably a higher literacy rate than the UK itself.
So, do you think the UK should have just backed off earlier, and to hell with all of us? We would almost certainly have become another Haiti, had they adopted such an attitude.
And do you think we had to “battle” for independence? Not at all! Britain could not wait to be rid of us, and must have had strong doubts that it could continue to hold together an Empire at all.
The USA (another predominantly “white” country) was strongly opposed to Britain’s beliefs that it should retain its empire after World War II. A belief that the UK ceased to argue, as the costs of the largest empire ever known in history were realised in the years that followed.
Had Britain not been the colonial “master”, emancipation of slaves would no doubt have been further delayed. It had to rule against slave owners here (white and black) who would have happily continued slavery in perpetuity.
So, what has Mr Lewis written about? I see only bitter dislike of non-“black” people (he dare not criticise Indo-Trinidadians since they outnumber his race), and some pointless attempts to re-write history in his own racialist style.
Reg Potter
Glencoe