Sometimes I ask myself: why bother? Years ago, when the then-government was all excited about the cable dividers along the median of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, I indicated the placement was not in tandem with international best practice. I not only provided a picture of how cable barriers are placed, but also made it clear the placement was dangerous.

I explained that cable barriers were placed to prevent cars from being able to get across the median to the traffic on the other side and that one row of cables along the middle of the median, as is common abroad, will do exactly that. In addition, there would not be the danger of cars running into the barriers regularly, as they would be far away from the traffic and will allow for mechanical cutting of the grass.

No one listened and today the cable barriers are almost totally damaged and will soon be another big, costly mistake.

Simple things either seem very complex or impossible to government. For example, any business managing a fleet of vehicles would assign a lifetime for the effective use of the vehicle (usually five years), a maintenance schedule (usually every three months), and a plan to replace the vehicle after the effective use of the unit. That plan will include how to dispose of the vehicle—either sell at the salvage value or trade it in.

Yet when it comes to government the vehicles are not routinely maintained and after they fail, mainly due to poor maintenance, they are abandoned in empty lots throughout Trinidad and Tobago. Boats, buses, police vehicles, motorcycles and a plethora of other vehicles are left to rot rather than sold to the public.

Why is vehicle management a challenge for government? The answer is that it is not. It is simply that no one cares. No one cares that it is cheaper and much more efficient to distribute water via gravity than attempting to pump water to every nook and cranny of the islands.

No one cares that if communities were empowered legally and financially to manage their infrastructure, our roads, bridges and playgrounds would be in a much better condition than when they are dependent on Central Government.

No one cares that if the Government were to make doing business easier, they would attract more entrepreneurs locally and internationally and improve the economy. No one cares that having police patrol in every community in a structured manner, as is practised in the developed world, would reduce criminal activity in almost every community.

I am not the lone voice in the wilderness. Almost every day I read of citizens making suggestions about better ways to manage our country, and it saddens me to arrive at a conclusion that no one cares.

One can hope we make a concerted effort to make our country better. One can only hope.

Steve Alvarez

