The latest political brouhaha involving Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal over a matter currently before the Appeal Court is a good example of how wrong things can go when politicians decide that their interest is better served by the court of public opinion and not the court of law. Hopefully, the fallout will serve to restrain any further impulse to drag the courts onto the political platform in their bid to squeeze every advantage possible in attempting to win the August 14 local government election.