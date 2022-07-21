No one should be criticised for expressing their opinion

Last week members of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago voted against a no-confidence motion in Attorney General Reginald Armour.
In the Express editorial of July 6, 2022, the editor opined that the Law Association’s vote in the no-confidence motion brought against Armour was an admirable exercise in due process and democracy, which demonstrated how publicly explosive issues can be engaged in adjudicating conflict, while strengthening the validity and legitimacy of professional institutions.
I myself fully agree with this part of the article. When due process is observed, it shows our maturity and democracy in action. Unfortunately, however, not everyone would agree with the outcome, but we must respect others and their decisions just as we would like others to respect us and ours.
It is extremely disheartening, however, to see the Leader of the Opposition and members on her side say some of the most disgusting and negative things against attorneys who did not vote to oust the sitting attorney general. She, as an attorney and a senior counsel, should be mindful they had the opportunity to “make a case”, if you will, against AG Armour and allow the members of the LATT to vote as they wished.
I was appalled to read an article in the Express quoting the Opposition Leader as saying the attorneys who did not support the motion are “eat ah food”, “beggars” and URP lawyers.
She went on to say the lawyers voted to fill their pockets. All of this because they did not vote against the AG.
I must ask what is the Law Association’s opinion on these statements. I have not seen or heard the Association make a statement on these very degrading statements on the majority of its membership.
As a leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar should respect the process and those who participated. These statements by her make me wonder what she and her colleagues think of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago who do not support them politically. Are these citizens “eat ah food” and “beggars”? I am happy the process was completed and the chips fell where they did.
All members of the LATT had the opportunity to vote as they wished.
We live in a democratic society, and no one should be criticised for expressing their opinion without political persuasion. We the people patiently await a response from the LATT on these most unfortunate statements.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando