No one should entertain a decision with uncertainty

The new normal is the mantra that “the unvaccinated are a threat to the vaccinated”, followed by the expansion of the safe-zone initiative.
The main principle of international human rights law is that vaccination, like any other medicine, must be based on “the recipient’s free and informed consent” and, as such, any other way would be a direct violation of a person’s human right to freely choose what is being put into their bodies.
Now, we have headed down a road of divide-and-conquer, a tool which has been used and, sadly, worked, for centuries by those who hold power. One’s right is not absolute above the rights of the many, we are now being told. So were the slaves treated in building the western world we now live in.
With the Prime Minister’s announcement that all State workers be vaccinated or be denied the right to earn a living to provide for their families, the unvaccinated have pertinent issues which arise.
The approved condition of this vaccine is that it is for emergency use. This vaccine, unlike all others which we have taken in the past, has not been fully tested on control groups, but the whole population? Will persons be provided with a published, entire list of contents of the vaccine, especially if they are toxic, before being administered? Are persons being fully informed of the adverse reactions since the introduction of the vaccine? Is this vaccine experimental mRNA gene-altering therapy?
In the likely event that fatality, paralysis or injury occur as a result of being forced to take the vaccine, since the manufacturers of these vaccines are exempt from standing liability, will the employer, the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, be willing to sign a document accepting such?
Who is going to confirm in writing that the employee will suffer no harm after being forced? Such a document should be signed by the CMO, the Health Minister and the Prime Minister.
If these questions cannot be answered, then the result would naturally be hesitancy—which is the body’s innate response to protect itself.
Follow “the science” is all we are being told. If that is the case, then we proceed, and it is a fact that it was medical science that, in “The Study of Untreated Syphillis in the Negro Male”, Tuskegee experiment of 1932, African participants were told they were being treated for “bad blood” when, in fact, they were being injected with deadly syphillis, which was left untreated, and led to insanity and death.
Scientists violated code of informed consent for decades.
To make matters worse, in 1975, they expanded the programme to the wives and children of these participants. Despite penicillin being available to treat these men, the scientists and medical professionals did not administer such, and watched them suffer and die.
President Bill Clinton, appalled by this travesty, came out and formally apologised in 1997, and the matter was settled in the courts with a huge pay-out.
“The science” and acclaimed medical professionals were involved in the infamous Willowbrook hepatitis experiment from 1955 to 1970, whereby severely disabled children between the ages of five and ten years were injected with the hepatitis virus repeatedly for the doctors “to see how long the immunity would last”.
The children were either infected with the live virus, or made to drink chocolate milk containing the faeces of infected children. Willowbrook was finally shut down in 1987.
It was “the science” and medical professionals again who came up with a polio vaccine which, when reviewed by a safety control professor in 1954, was discovered to contain live polio instead of a killed strain.
One particular vaccine producer infected children with live polio, causing 51 to experience paralysis and five deaths. These are just two cases where “the science” went horrendously awry, and there are countless others if we dare do our research and be chastised for it.
Research and development programmes undertaken in the name of science have, many times, been alleged of treating people and animals as less than living beings. Coronaviruses have been circulating in humans for centuries, causing mild respiratory infection without the need for vaccines, and is actually a family of hundreds of viruses.
Are there going to be boosters ad infinitum, then? All these questions are left hanging in the balance, and the unvaccinated are being made scapegoats for wanting proper answers and being made to look irresponsible for not being convinced to take it at this time.
Regardless of what is said, no one should entertain a decision with uncertainty, and any society that does not accept this basic human right is in no way democratic.
Lorren Medford-Pryce