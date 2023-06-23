No one-size-fits-all plan for crime

“When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you.’’
This phrase has been rebutted by the criminal situation in Trinidad and, more recently, Tobago, where the outside enemy wreaks havoc in the streets, schools, churches, and any other location where they feel the itch to brutally perpetrate their crimes. As the gangs indiscriminately wield their influence on all social media platforms, the illegal firearm piñata that has lately spread across the nation continues to cause devastation.
Is it alarming that deaths believed to be committed by gangs remain elevated across the nation, and that gunshots are now the deejayed noises heard in every neighbourhood? Even more disturbing to observe, read and hear about is the apparent malicious murder of unarmed, law-abiding civilians going about their daily lives.
Tyrel Webster-Thomas, a 19-year-old engineering student, was recently suspected of being used as a human shield just after he managed to put his mother into a taxi. Where are the demonstrations, candlelight vigils, and cries of outrage from the public? There are now “killing fields” all around the nation, and far too many lives are being lost. Some even wear it as a sought-after badge of perverted “street honour”.
Let’s not avoid our responsibility by blaming the crime epidemic on everyone else.
Families, the larger society, and individuals are directly responsible for this and other probable killings. Over the years, we have, in the majority of situations, grown insensitive and callous to heinous crimes, including murder. We have become the proverbial “who feels it knows it” nation, and it seems that only those who “feel it” are concerned.
There are no societal, political, or community leaders seemingly brave enough to tackle this with the willpower needed. However, blame-shifting has its place, but now is the time to develop and put into action practical measures to bring the number of homicides to an absolute minimum.
This is not the time to play the game of political blame. Nevertheless, it is obvious that the legal system does not function properly. Criminals will be arrested by the police, and they will be charged based on the existing evidence. But far too frequently, these same individuals—many of whom are above reproach—will, for a variety of reasons, fall through the enormous pockets in the legal system.
Even if the traditional means of law enforcement are important, they don’t appear to be enough to stop criminals from using a variety of different and constantly evolving illegal strategies. We demand a new approach, one that fuses law enforcement’s tried-and-true tenets with cutting-edge tactics that change with the nature of crime.
We should all implore a comprehensive strategy for eradicating gun violence, as advised by the African adage, “Do not stand in a place of danger trusting in miracles.”
We must work hard to devise policies that are smarter, tougher, and more consistent if we are to protect and keep the people of Trinidad and Tobago safe. Contrary to popular belief, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to preventing crime. It will be a challenging and protracted process in which all parties involved must participate.
We can combat growing crime rates and bring back the harmony and serenity that once characterised our neighbourhood if we work together. Let’s work together to make our island a safer environment for our loved ones, our friends, our neighbours and the next generation.
S Benois-Selman
Woodbrook