No one standing up for CXC students

I am a 17-year-old student in Trinidad and Tobago and on the eve of my exams during this difficult time I have been feeling abandoned by my education system and by my government concerning the handling of my CSEC exams.
At the time of writing there is one month, three days and five hours until the start of my first CSEC exam and in these final moments before having to write one of the most important exams in my life during a global pandemic, I am seeing the hardship of my fellow students in Trinidad as well as around the Caribbean and my heart is breaking for them as well as for me.
When I look around me all I see is suffering. I go to a “prestigious” school in Port of Spain and I am fortunate enough to have teachers who care about my success, older family members who are able to help me with my studies as well as a stable and quiet household in which I can study effectively.
This however does not ring true for everyone, not even most. There will be students who by no fault or wrongdoing of their own who live in unstable and impoverished households and go to underprivileged schools disproportionally affected by this pandemic and while this is known it has become clear that the CXC body does not care and considers them and their education reasonable casualties in their pursuit of hosting their exam.
Such an example is my friend whose mother is a nurse, working hard on the frontline every day and who is in direct contact with the deadly virus. Every day my friend has to worry about her mother who is her household’s only provider and if anything happened what would become of her and her young sister.
This does not yet even begin to speak on the depression we children have faced during this pandemic. This is something that is unique and never been seen before for students and yet normality is being encouraged to proceed like business as usual?
No. This situation is extremely unusual and unfortunately pushing back the exams a couple of weeks is simply a band-aid for the bleeding laceration which is our education.
How can a student be expected to focus on quadratics and argumentative essays when they are scared for their parents’ lives, when they may not know when next they will get a proper meal and whose lives have been a constant cycle of fear and anxiety since March 2020?
All while they are bombarded with expectations of a non-pandemic standard of results.
I find it completely irresponsible and reprehensible that the adults and Government of Trinidad and Tobago are not standing up to CXC for the benefit of the children. This year’s exam will be inconsistent and a poor measure of the nation’s students.
It is sad to see that no one seems to care that this will ruin the futures of good students who otherwise should have been top achievers.
This issue greatly upsets me and the fact that the Government and CXC still have not been working with teachers and students trying to find a solution during these difficult times is an embarrassment for the credibility of the CXC body.
I think a pass/fail method of examinations will remove the greatest load off students’ shoulders and ease their minds the most, bar a cancellation of the exam which still should be a valid and explored option.
I thought it would be important that the public of Trinidad and Tobago truly understand what is taking place and how it’s going to not only affect students not now but also for the rest of their lives.
Precia-Marie Long
via e-mail