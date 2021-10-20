I have been reading with some interest recently a number of letters featured in this newspaper concerning noise pollution, and I am baffled at the general response (or lack thereof) of the police, the media and many so-called prominent citizens about this matter.
On September 2, a letter by one Arun Matabadal from Cunupia was featured, calling for a ban on loud music in cars.
On September 10, another letter written by one Gregory Bower, about the same issue nationwide, was featured.
On October 11, in the “Express Takes Action” section, residents of Pokhor Road in Longdenville highlighted an issue of incessant noise from a neighbour whom they have been complaining about since 2019.
I noted the Environmental Management Authority’s statement explaining that under the Summary Offences Act Chapter 11.02, the police are supposed to address this matter, and yet the EMA continues to fail in its mandate to address this issue, also where bars and rum shops are concerned.
I have been writing on this issue for over 20 years. I have written to my MP twice, the current attorney general twice, the current and former health ministers, the former police commissioners Williams and Griffith, and the EMA and media ad nauseam about this nuisance, and yet it persists.
There can only be one reason why this is so. Those in authority don’t give a damn.
As far as I am concerned, the media is failing citizens big time by not highlighting this issue as a front-page matter.
Why are reporters failing to ask senior police officers why the stipulated law “Creating a Public Nuisance” is not, has never been enforced? Yet police arrest people for nonsense like “using annoying language”.
Time to get serious, people.