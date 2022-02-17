No one trying to fix an inefficient system

Senator Donna Cox and the Minister of Communications said that “dead persons are still cashing cheques issued by the Government” although they have made a concerted effort to remove 2,876 names of persons who have died from the list of people who receive pensions.

Apparently they did not do a good enough job and she made this revelation on February 1, while making a contribution in the Senate on the Variation of Appropriation Bill.

She has now made this discovery and said her ministry found that there are dead persons whose cheques continue to be cashed.

However, everyone knows the system is inefficient, and corruption is rampant in this office. I can’t understand what a big revelation this is. The minister has received more money again, an additional $531 million, for additional expenditure for her ministry.

Really. Dead people cashing cheques is not anything new, and this was occurring before Minister Cox was made the minister, and most likely will continue after her.

This is simply because the system is corrupt and there is not the political will to change it. They can’t interfere with the “eat ah food” attitude, nor interfere with people’s money. If they do, they may suffer repercussions that would be harsh.

However, this is really no massive revelation, as if anyone ever really investigated the voting history in Trinidad and Tobago, really delved into it, you would realise that dead people voted in the 2020 election, and even in many past elections.

Yet we remain the same, with no one really trying to fix the inefficient system and digitise the system properly with proper biometrics to correlate a person to their indemnification cards.

The minister’s pronouncement on the issue is just for show, to make a headline, as nothing will be done to correct the situation.

It’s just mind-boggling how we have such a small population and how each minister, in their ministerial portfolio, continues to mishandle their ministries to such an epic proportion from day one.

The solutions to the issues are so obvious and if only she would take advice from the experts and look at other countries and take patterns from them, she would do a better job. Only if!

Neil Gosine

Insurance executive and former NP chairman

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Planning for worst case

Planning for worst case

Wednesday’s disastrous island-wide collapse of electricity, water and telecommunications has revealed gaping holes in the nation’s critical infrastructure and a worrying level of unpreparedness for dealing with major disasters.

Let’s think like a First World nation

In the long wait for Covid vaccines for five-to-11-year-olds, Carpha has put an extra hurdle in the way by withholding its recommendation as it blindly follows World Health Organisation (WHO) Emergency Use Listing procedural bureaucracy.

NIB must act now to safeguard its funds

The National Insurance Board (NIB) is once more in the news concerning its financial situation. This is something I have been hearing for years.

Besides declaring the problem and the making of suggestions to remedy the situation, what is the NIB doing to bring about change?

I am appealing to all those in charge—please do not wait until the last minute to act.

World War 2.1?

World War 2.1?

Columnists are not supposed to write about the same subject twice in a row, and only last week I wrote my umpteenth piece saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not going to invade Ukraine.

But US President Joe Biden just gave us a hard date for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and it was this week, probably Wednesday.

No one trying to fix an inefficient system

Senator Donna Cox and the Minister of Communications said that “dead persons are still cashing cheques issued by the Government” although they have made a concerted effort to remove 2,876 names of persons who have died from the list of people who receive pensions.

Apparently they did not do a good enough job and she made this revelation on February 1, while making a contribution in the Senate on the Variation of Appropriation Bill.

Imagine the trickle-down effect of Wednesday’s blackout

A stunning moon, rising over darkened buildings, gave a unique aura to the evening.

That and the laughter of children playing in the park were the only good things to come from the nationwide blackout in Trinidad on Wednesday.

For a little while, at least, some heads were not buried in electronic devices.