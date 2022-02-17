No one trying to fix an inefficient system

Senator Donna Cox and the Minister of Communications said that “dead persons are still cashing cheques issued by the Government” although they have made a concerted effort to remove 2,876 names of persons who have died from the list of people who receive pensions.
Apparently they did not do a good enough job and she made this revelation on February 1, while making a contribution in the Senate on the Variation of Appropriation Bill.
She has now made this discovery and said her ministry found that there are dead persons whose cheques continue to be cashed.
However, everyone knows the system is inefficient, and corruption is rampant in this office. I can’t understand what a big revelation this is. The minister has received more money again, an additional $531 million, for additional expenditure for her ministry.
Really. Dead people cashing cheques is not anything new, and this was occurring before Minister Cox was made the minister, and most likely will continue after her.
This is simply because the system is corrupt and there is not the political will to change it. They can’t interfere with the “eat ah food” attitude, nor interfere with people’s money. If they do, they may suffer repercussions that would be harsh.
However, this is really no massive revelation, as if anyone ever really investigated the voting history in Trinidad and Tobago, really delved into it, you would realise that dead people voted in the 2020 election, and even in many past elections.
Yet we remain the same, with no one really trying to fix the inefficient system and digitise the system properly with proper biometrics to correlate a person to their indemnification cards.
The minister’s pronouncement on the issue is just for show, to make a headline, as nothing will be done to correct the situation.
It’s just mind-boggling how we have such a small population and how each minister, in their ministerial portfolio, continues to mishandle their ministries to such an epic proportion from day one.
The solutions to the issues are so obvious and if only she would take advice from the experts and look at other countries and take patterns from them, she would do a better job. Only if!
Neil Gosine
Insurance executive and former NP chairman