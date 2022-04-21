No option for reliable public transport

This Government must realise that we are all not stupid people who they can advantage all the time. They were employed, on contract, by the people to effectively and equitably manage the affairs of the country to provide a good and enjoyable life for all of its citizens, who they keep on failing miserably.
They keep referring to the First World countries whose fuel prices have been fluctuating upwards and, as a result, they are following same. They need to be reminded that those countries that they claim they are copying have put in place an affordable, reliable mass transit system for its people.
Their people have a choice to utilise the reliable public transport to go about their business during the week, and only use their private vehicles on weekends or otherwise for their family’s pleasure.
This Government obviously lacks the capacity and wherewithal, in this regard, not even making an attempt to provide an option for a reliable transport system for its suffering and advantaged citizens after giving them the opportunity all these years.
Again, please note, honourable decision makers and people in Government, we are all not dunce and stupid and we do know what occurs in First World countries, too.
Nelson Biran
Debe