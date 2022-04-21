No option for reliable public transport

This Government must realise that we are all not stupid people who they can advantage all the time. They were employed, on contract, by the people to effectively and equitably manage the affairs of the country to provide a good and enjoyable life for all of its citizens, who they keep on failing miserably.

They keep referring to the First World countries whose fuel prices have been fluctuating upwards and, as a result, they are following same. They need to be reminded that those countries that they claim they are copying have put in place an affor­dable, reliable mass transit system for its people.

Their people have a choice to ­utilise the reliable public transport to go about their business during the week, and only use their private vehicles on weekends or otherwise for their family’s pleasure.

This Government obviously lacks the capacity and wherewithal, in this regard, not even making an attempt to provide an option for a reliable transport system for its suffering and advantaged citizens after giving them the opportunity all these years.

Again, please note, honourable ­decision makers and people in Government, we are all not dunce and stupid and we do know what occurs in First World countries, too.

Nelson Biran

Debe

After the national outpouring of support for Christopher Boodram, the lone survivor in the Paria pipeline tragedy, it is hard to comprehend the state of financial desperation into which he has fallen as he struggles to make ends meet in covering his medical bills and looking after his young family.

While we are aware of the legal complexities surrounding his case, no one who has experienced the kind of trauma to which Boodram was subjected should have to endure the additional despair that has left him doubting his own will to go on.

Loyalty can be viewed as one of the major contributing elements which hold together friendships, marriages, families, clans, organi­sations, societies, nations and regions in difficult times. Whilst loyalty can be considered a commitment to a cause or a person or a product line, at the same time its intrinsic value should not be taken for granted.

IN the words of UN Secretary General António Guterres, the war on Ukraine by Russia “is fast becoming a matter of life and death for vulnerable people around the world”.

His comment is strongly supported by a UN report, published on April 13 and titled, “Global impact of war in Ukraine on food, energy and finance systems”. Its findings make grim reading and should fully dispel all the opinions that Russian aggression against Ukraine is a “white peoples’ war”, or that it does not affect regions as distant as the Caribbean.

It appears anything that is thrown to the citizens of sweet T&T, we take it. High food prices, we just buy less. Increase in gas prices, we reduce our travel. High cost of living, we just scramble to pay one bill at a time. You see, here in T&T, we have accepted the abuse that has taken place for decades, so it has become the norm.

The police motto used to be to protect and serve, and although that was more said than done, more words than action—especially where the “serve” part is concerned—especially when you went to make a report and the attending officer(s) treated you as the criminal and not the victim.

