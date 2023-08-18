No political blame games when it comes to flooding

Neither the People’s National Movement (PNM) nor the United National Congress (UNC) can fix climate change.
It is extremely sad indeed to view and to hear about the struggling communities in Woodland and environs.
I am no engineer, but I am fully aware that globally, climate change is here to stay. Like, forever—not for a few years.
Increasing numbers of citizens living in low-lying areas of Trinidad are now experiencing the worst flooding ever, or experiencing flooding for the very first time.
Regardless of how many billions of dollars have been allocated, regardless of what measures may be taken, whether in the dry or rainy season, no human can prevent water erosion. How many walls and just how high can any minister of works, from any political party, guarantee to prevent soil erosion and flooding?
How many years will it take for citizens trapped in low-lying land to be moved to safety?
There is no compensation for losing everything you have worked for.
Any manageable fixing now of river banks will be a temporary panacea. For one year? Two years?
The people (all citizens) need to contemplate when, not if, any government will arrange for citizens suffering flooding to be permanently relocated.
Please admit it—climate change, just like death, is inevitable.
And the billions of dollars used in shoring up river banks will be just pieces of paper floating in the flood waters.
There can be no political blame games regarding flooding. None.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin