No political blame games when it comes to flooding

Neither the People’s National Movement (PNM) nor the United National Congress (UNC) can fix climate change.

It is extremely sad indeed to view and to hear about the struggling communities in Woodland and environs.

I am no engineer, but I am fully aware that globally, climate change is here to stay. Like, forever—not for a few years.

Increasing numbers of citizens living in low-lying areas of Trinidad are now experiencing the worst flooding ever, or experiencing flooding for the very first time.

Regardless of how many billions of dollars have been allocated, regardless of what measures may be taken, whether in the dry or rainy season, no human can prevent water erosion. How many walls and just how high can any minister of works, from any political party, guarantee to prevent soil erosion and flooding?

How many years will it take for citizens trapped in low-lying land to be moved to safety?

There is no compensation for losing everything you have worked for.

Any manageable fixing now of river banks will be a temporary panacea. For one year? Two years?

The people (all citizens) need to contemplate when, not if, any government will arrange for citizens suffering flooding to be permanently relocated.

Please admit it—climate change, just like death, is inevitable.

And the billions of dollars used in shoring up river banks will be just pieces of paper floating in the flood waters.

There can be no political blame games regarding flooding. None.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Whither Best Village?

Whither Best Village?

If there ever was a time this young nation needed the wisdom offered by its folk cultures, it is now. Inside the vast diversity of ancestral cultures gifted to us as a people might be some of the answers we seek as a modern nation beset by modern bewilderments.

Legacy as a big stick

Legacy as a big stick

Discovering Frank Worrell through a comic book was a powerful moment in my primary school days. A voracious reader, I was growing up with the idea that heroic figures were remote figures from faraway lands. The one major investment in books in our home had been a set of encyclopaedias and an accompanying collection called “The Bookshelf for Boys and Girls”. They had come from an itinerant bookseller—a quaint figure from the past.

Confronting Haiti’s crisis

Confronting Haiti’s crisis

When it comes to Haiti’s security, the international community, especially countries in the Caribbean and Africa, ought not to make the perfect, or even the best, the enemy of the good.

Ordinary Haitians, for the most part, exist in abject insecurity, in a state teetering at the brink of collapse and total failure. Criminal gangs operate with impunity, orchestrating murder and mayhem and impeding humanitarian assistance to people.

Response to Farley’s question

Trinbagonians have an annoying penchant for answering a question with a question of their own.

Therefore, in keeping with my birthright, I am going to answer a recent question posed by Tobago’s House Assembly Chief Secretary, Mr Farley Augustine, by posing one of my own.

No political blame games when it comes to flooding

Neither the People’s National Movement (PNM) nor the United National Congress (UNC) can fix climate change.

It is extremely sad indeed to view and to hear about the struggling communities in Woodland and environs.

Stand out...but don’t be fooled by social media

“We live in a technological universe in which we are always communicating. And yet we have sacrificed conversation for mere connection.” —Sherry Turkle

All the attention that we place on social media, wishing to create an endless stream of happy, smiling faces, wealthy and successful lifestyles, picture-perfect moments, awesome, inspiring lives, envious moments that makes our world look pretty darn fabulous, is a false picture, because it’s not real life.