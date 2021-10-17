No reason to celebrate, Mr AG

In the face of this unprecedented constitutional vacuum, Al-Rawi seeks to snatch victory from the jaws of his defeat by claiming vindication. He keeps trying to twist the facts, play with words and manipulate the judgment to save face and do damage control. When the validity of the acting appointment of Mr Gary Griffith was first queried Al-Rawi’s position was:
“Al-Rawi, however, rejected Persad’s views, telling Newsday, He is wrong. Saying he had drafted the 2021 order, the AG said, I can say quite respectfully that I disagree with Mr Persad’s point of view … He said after the commission writes to the President, it then appoints an acting CoP, under the Constitution. Section 123 of the Constitution is abundantly clear. It says the PSC has the authority to appoint someone to act or hold the office of CoP. So I respectfully don’t think there is any complication or error on the part of the PSC. Having had the benefit of the process of drafting it, amending it, updating it into law, I’m quite clear in my mind the process has been correctly carried out.” (Newsday, Sept 2, 2021)
He is hypocritically singing a different tune now to do damage control. Had he carefully considered and conceded the issue, there would have been no need for me to file my interpretation claim. After the case was filed, a copy of a legal opinion by Mr Justice Rolston Nelson SC appeared in the media. Mr Nelson agreed with the advice given to me by my lead counsel, former attorney general Mr Anand Ramlogan SC, and concluded that Gary’s appointment was illegal. On September 22, 2021 the Prime Minister announced that the Government has accepted the advice of Mr Justice Nelson (not Al-Rawi), and was going to concede the case. Egg on his face, Mr Al-Rawi appeared to have gone into hiding. Our ubiquitous and loquacious AG was nowhere to be seen or heard.
Curiously, Mr Al-Rawi did not place the advice of Mr Justice Nelson before the court. His attorneys agreed with Mr Ramlogan SC’s submissions on a correct interpretation of Section 123 of the Constitution, Parliament had to approve the acting appointment of Mr Griffith. That was the remit and point of my case.
The judge was also asked to consider whether such a ruling would have legal implications and consequences for the Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Acting Appointment) (Selection Process) (No. 2) Order, 2009 and Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) Order, 2021. Both these legal notices were passed under People’s national Movement administrations. The judge declared both Legal Notices to be null and void. She subsequently revised her order to clarify that the contentious clause 4 of the 2021 order (which was drafted by Mr Al-Rawi) was null and void.
It is therefore impossible to understand Al Rawi’s sense of vindication. His convenient political amnesia makes him forget his tough stance against my case when he staunchly defended the process by which Gary’s was appointed, took credit for drafting the legal notice and gave the public assurance that all was well with his friend Gary’s appointment. At para 232 (iv) the court said Clause 4 of his Legal Notice was struck down on the embarrassing ground that it is “superfluous” The Office of the Attorney General is the second highest office in the government. It is unbecoming for the Attorney General to do the left foot, right foot dance around the serious legal consequences his incompetence has caused.
Mr Al-Rawi tries to manipulate public opinion by saying there were different legal views on the matter. Perhaps he needs to understand the court’s reasoning as the judge simply upheld the plain, literal and ordinary meaning of the words used in Section 123 of the Constitution (See paras 203 – 205). Indeed, the court rejected the contrary intention by saying at paragraph 111 “such a torturous interpretation is unwarranted”.
I would be happy to have a public debate with the Attorney General on these issues to expose the hypocrisy of his constantly shifting positions. Even though I am not a lawyer, I am quite confident about my ability to explain the facts in a simple way so that even he can understand.
Ravi Balgobin Maharaj
via e-mail