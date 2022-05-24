No respect for citizens

Monday was my third visit in past months to the NWRHA office on Jerningham Avenue in Port of Spain to have my international vaccination record card updated.
On each occasion I had to suffer the indignity of being made to stand and wait on the steps at the entrance of the office, fully exposed to the weather while being attended to by the clerk who stood at the doorway to receive and return my documents. Absolutely no protection whatever is provided from the weather—not even a tent—and so I had to endure the blistering sun, followed by a heavy drizzle of rain, with nowhere to shelter, while I waited for my documents.
I consider such treatment being meted out to tax-paying citizens by officials of a ministry of Government to be not only extremely thoughtless, uncaring and inconsiderate, but also highly insulting, disgraceful and disrespectful.
Worse yet, when I suggested to the attending official that their method of attending to citizens needed to be reviewed, I was brusquely told it was the policy of the ministry not to allow visitors into the office because of its size.
If that is the case, then I strongly suggest the ministry relocate this office to larger premises to enable their service to be provided in an environment in which, at the minimum, citizens could be comfortable.
Albert Marquez