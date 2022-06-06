To my sisters Camille and Kamla:
Sister Camille, re the response your recent comment provoked, you buy that cash. Or, could it be a case of “mission accomplished”—jook Kamla into giving a hasty, politically damaging response?
Sister Kamla, you have more sense than that. You dropped the ball.
Here was an opportunity for you to make a serious, well-thought-out statement about the different manifestations of racism, conscious or unconscious, in our beloved country —a statement that could open the frank national discussion on this topic that we have been avoiding for generations.
Instead, my sister Kamla, you gave a response that sank to the same level as (some will say even lower than) Camille ridiculing Indian names.
How does your response sit with the many African people in your party?
Sisters, we are better than this ugly exchange between two women of considerable stature on our political landscape.
The two of you need to stand before us, renounce these comments and shake hands. And who start it, you start the walking-back.
We are a proudly multi-ethnic society that has no room for this kind of corrosive behaviour in such a high place.