No safe zones in a war zone

We can all sit here and come up with all the reasons why we are experiencing these acts of violence across T&T, but that is just the paperwork. We must get to the place where the rubber meets the road. Talk of solutions without any action equals zero.
For a while I looked at the ages of those who have lost their lives to guns over the last few months, and our youth are quite often in the mix.
This is a growing problem that is now before us—one which must be dealt with as a matter of urgency, or else the full lash of this can be felt later down the road.
Access to guns is a big contributor to the crime situation in the country, and if that is not closed down we would continue to have a problem. The TTPS is doing its best to rid our streets of these weapons. The stats are there, but they keep returning.
The time is here when we all need to focus on our young people even more, seeing what is taking place at present. Many are out there at war with one another. This will also affect the lives of the elderly.
We are all in a war zone, and in this battle there are no safe zones. Sometime or other, we will have to go out there to do something.
I appeal to all: this is not just a Governmental issue, but a people issue. We are all in this together.
I call on all organisations, religious bodies, political parties, etc—let us put structures in place as we function to reach out to the youths of Trinidad and Tobago. How many of them have suffered due to neglect, abuse and poverty all their lives? They are now expressing their anger and bitterness towards society in a very harmful manner. We must see beyond the negatives, and do all that is possible to save them from a life which will only lead to their destruction.
Our nation is at stake here, not just our youths—for what they become or chose to do, whether positive or negative, will impact T&T.
I know the task will be challenging, but I do have the confidence that together we can change the direction in which many of them are going, moving from darkness and coming into the light.
Let us do it together.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan