No solution in sight over gangs

The challenges facing this tiny, twin-island republic seem insurmountable and endless, with no solution on the horizon. Many I have spoken with have all but thrown in the proverbial towel; both young and old.

For those who can afford it, migration has become their best option at this stage of the game. Many, I included, see us going down the road of Haiti—controlled by gangs. We would all have seen the document, alleged­ly placed in the public space by TTPost, advising people to avoid wearing specific numbers since the gangs now have taken on “numbers” as their identification.

That is merely part of the slippery slope. Unfortunately, we have been on this slope for decades, unchecked and unmanned.

Years ago, one Martin Joseph, the then-minister of national security, told us he knew exactly how many gangs there were, who the leaders were, where they were located, and how many members were in each gang. Subsequently, his boss, Patrick Manning, went on to dub several of these men as “commu­nity leaders” and was seen meeting with them at a hotel in Port of Spain. I find it a bit more than coincidental that they were all murdered shortly after this infamous meeting.

Recently, a report also ma­king its rounds on social media placed Trinidad and Tobago “sixth in the world” for criminal activities. Accurate or not, those numbers “feel right”, given the daily narratives on the numerous social platforms. Combine this with the fact that I know, as many of us do, a significant percentage of crimes go unrepor­ted—for as many reasons.

While murders are the most reported, as they usually must be, at least by law-biding citizens, even those numbers are misleading. While these murders would have been reported to the local stations, they do not always make it to the national spotlight.

From where I sit, I see several bodies being escorted to forensics almost daily, yet we never hear about them on the nightly news. It’s either that, or perhaps reporting murders is no longer newsworthy. More importantly, the numbers do not add up. Or as we say today, “the maths juss eh mathsing”.

I specifically recall not so long ago, “the bacchanal” between the present regime and the Oppo­sition on seeking to get the “anti-gang legislation” passed. It was hailed as the panacea to the crime issue (PS, crime is not a problem, it’s an issue). We were told that it would solve the crime issue once and for all. It was, for all intent and purposes, passed, yet the numbers tell a different story.

This nation’s “criminologist extraordinaire” has gone silent after given the opportunity to head up the Police Service Commission on a platter. And some wonder why he came up empty. That Gary Griffith still gets the highest marks as top cop, despite his colossal failure, is indicative of the cluelessness which permeates the ranks at the offices located at Sackville and Edward Streets.

Sadly, he reminds me of the “midnight robber” during the Carnival experience, who runs his mouth at a mile a second, only to extort payments for espousing a bag of nothingness. I am suddenly reminded of a recent political slogan that said “performance beats ole talk”.

Crime, like all the other social ills taking its toll on this tiny nation, cannot be understood in a vacuum. This evidently has eluded and continues to elude the talking heads, garbed in either their velvet regalia, their silken robes, their Armani suits, or dhotis and saris. There is the elephant in the room which must be addressed before any solution is sought: race. Until then, as my friend Phil would say, miss me....

Rudy Chato Paul, Sr

D’Abadie

