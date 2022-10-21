No surprise the public has reservations

Last week Friday’s budget debate in the Senate was just another government’s budget without a plan except and apart from another way to tax the people, tax the people and tax people. People are bawling with the hike in fuel prices, and the increase in food prices across the country.
Now we see the current administration involved in another major catastrophe—the recent Al-Rawi/Nelson fiasco.
State witness and whistle-blower King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson insisted then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi promised a presidential pardon would be given to him, provided that he gave evidence against former AG Anand Ramlogan and attorney Gerald Ramdeen.
Nelson has taken legal action against the AG for breach of a November 2017 indemnity agreement.
Nelson is suing the State for monies in excess of TT$100 million, claiming Al-Rawi acted without good faith, unscrupulously and with ulterior motives for political purposes.
On Monday, October 3, the DPP discontinued criminal charges against Ramlogan and Ramdeen (a former United National Congress AG and senator), as Nelson has refused to give evidence until his civil claim against the current AG is completed.
Applications for the unsealing of Nelson’s civil claim have been made by Nelson himself, as well as Ramlogan and Ramdeen. Somehow Minister Stuart Young has got himself wrapped up in this whole fiasco.
There are allegations that Young—who at the time was a minister in the Ministry of the AG—had wrongly disclosed a “notarised statement”. It was alleged that the claimant had informed Young that his attorney had been informed by the defendant the “notarised statement” had been disclosed by Young.
I personally don’t understand this allegation, or what exactly is going on here with all these complicated developments and subterfuge. All I know is that it looks like the PNM administration and the previous AG now have egg on their face, as the DPP discontinued criminal charges against Ramlogan and Ramdeen, and everyone is scrambling now to save face.
Anyone would want to know what is really happening here, and if there are going to be any repercussions at all or any investigation of Al-Rawi and whichever Cabinet members were allegedly involved in this mess.
Secondly, concerning the current AG, Reginald Armour, I’m sure everyone is as confused as I am by now as to how the current AG could have allegedly made potentially defamatory statements while speaking about the Ramdeen and Ramlogan affair. Can this possibly open him up to legal action to be pursued by Ramdeen and Ramlogan?
In other jurisdictions—such as Canada, for example—a class-action lawsuit would normally be executed if anything close to this happened in the public domain. I’m wondering if attorneys are already exploring whether a group of concerned citizens can sue the administration and their key architects for:
1. wastage of tax dollars regarding the above—breach of fiduciary duty and misbehaviour in public office by all involved;
2. gross mismanagement of the public purse by the administration in this whole fiasco.
These types of lawsuits may not have been previously done, but I’m sure they are being considered by the aggrieved parties. I’m sure they are looking at their options.
The Dr Keith Rowley-led administration should understand why the general public is having reservations about his declaration of his non-involvement in the Nelson fiasco.
Anyone remembers Dr Rowley’s now-infamous statement? It goes, “The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is not closing down Petrotrin and in case you were opening your fridge and you didn’t hear that when you were closing the door, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago is not closing down Petrotrin!”
Petrotrin is now closed down.
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain