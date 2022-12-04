No surprises here

Since the expansion to 32 teams in 1998, this is the first World Cup that no team ended with full points at the group stage (ie, no team won all its games).

I am aware teams like Brazil and France (my pre-World Cup finalists prediction) rested several first-choice players for their third and final match because they qualified after the first two games; but back in the day when there was less parity, these teams would have won with ease against supposedly weaker opposition no matter the composition of the 11 taking the field.

What this indicates to me is that no longer can we say the gap is closing between the so-called big teams and the lesser lights; the gap has now disappeared.

Consequently, no result in the knockout stage will surprise me and I will consider no win by a “small team” an upset.

Claude A Job

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Get with the times, LATT

Get with the times, LATT

Instead of regurgitating the rules in response to perceived infringements of its archaic code against advertising, the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) should initiate a full review of its Code of Ethics with a view to bringing it into the 21st century.

Perhaps LATT has not noticed but its code has largely fallen into irrelevance. For decades, lawyers have been promoting their names, defining their brand and generally courting the public’s attention to build a clientele. To this, LATT has closed its eyes except when the challenge is so provocatively brazen that it cannot pretend not to see it.

Hyperfocus on the top 5

Hyperfocus on the top 5

So, when I started writing this column earlier this year, the intention was to write about any­thing, but to maintain a medi­cal focus and write a medical-­based piece at least once a month. There is so much to discuss about health, especially after the Covid pandemic which brought health into a sharper focus. So much so that most persons now over 60 years old, post-retirement, are saying material wealth is not the more important; and although family bonding and support is seemingly the ­priority as you age, the real winner of the marathon it seems, the true wealth, is health.

Illiteracy and political longevity

Last week, in a letter published in the Sunday Express of November 27, entitled “Education should be a top priority for the Govt”, I posed the question to the reader at the end as to the kind of mindset that would allow for such a dramatic reduction in enrolment at our tertiary level, both technical/vocational and academic, due to reduced GATE funding, and its negative impact on our development as a people.

And I seemed to have found a perspective to my own question!

No surprises here

Since the expansion to 32 teams in 1998, this is the first World Cup that no team ended with full points at the group stage (ie, no team won all its games).

I am aware teams like Brazil and France (my pre-World Cup finalists prediction) rested several first-choice players for their third and final match because they qualified after the first two games; but back in the day when there was less parity, these teams would have won with ease against supposedly weaker opposition no matter the composition of the 11 taking the field.

Penalties for river-bank tampering?

Will the Attorney General be drafting legislation for severe penalties to any person or organisation found to be tampering with river banks and drainage courses?

Any such legislation must be drafted in a whistle-blower manner and not require oversight of corrupt local corporations before police take action, as we all know approvals are often given by corrupt officials.

Gender: some considerations

In the face of the “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” campaign, I have noticed some things I think deserve mention. I’ll try to be concise.

1. What is “gender”?

In all of the discussion and surveys I’ve come across from The UWI, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, the TTPS and whatnot, I have not come across a definition for the term.