No surprises here

Since the expansion to 32 teams in 1998, this is the first World Cup that no team ended with full points at the group stage (ie, no team won all its games).
I am aware teams like Brazil and France (my pre-World Cup finalists prediction) rested several first-choice players for their third and final match because they qualified after the first two games; but back in the day when there was less parity, these teams would have won with ease against supposedly weaker opposition no matter the composition of the 11 taking the field.
What this indicates to me is that no longer can we say the gap is closing between the so-called big teams and the lesser lights; the gap has now disappeared.
Consequently, no result in the knockout stage will surprise me and I will consider no win by a “small team” an upset.
Claude A Job