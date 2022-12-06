No threats; review the act

Clyde Weatherhead
Clyde Weatherhead

Good morning to the Council of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago.

I have noted your media release of December 3, expressing your observation with “great concern, the growing trend of attorneys engaging, whether by themselves or through partnerships with others, in conduct and/or actions which are tantamount to advertising and or touting”, and reminding of the LATT’s “statutory duty to ensure that members adhere to the Code of Ethics and accordingly, offending attorneys-at-law can expect to be contacted by the LATT within the coming weeks”.

I draw to your attention to a post on the LATT website’s message board, undated but of some vintage, which advised members as follows:

“The Committee to Review the Legal Profession Act (LPA)– UPDATE

“Following on the work done by previous Councils over the past 12 years, the Committee to review the Legal Profession Act has been working on finalising a set of proposed amendments which shall shortly be circulated to the membership for their comments. Some main areas of intended reform include:

• adjusting the strictures against advertising and publicity in the Code of Ethics.”

This message to members is several months old.

It is of concern to me that we have had no further information on the outcome of the association’s review of the LPA.

Instead, we are provided with the release of last Saturday expressing “great concern” on the matter of advertising, and warning members that they “can expect to be contacted by the LATT within the coming week”.

As a member of 20 years’ standing and who has expressed serious concerns about the declining standards of conduct in our profession both when I was president of the student body at the Hugh Wooding Law School and while in practice, I am urging the Council of the LATT to accelerate the review of the LPA in terms of the issues indicated in your message board post on the matter, rather than issuing threats to members.

Clyde Weatherhead

Driving hazard in Freeport, Couva

Driving hazard in Freeport, Couva

This is an open letter to the Ministry and Minister of Works.

Please have the relevant department check the roads in and around Freeport and Couva. These roads are in dire need of repair.

Due to the traffic, the large trailers and other large transport vehicles use roads not designed for this type of traffic.

This includes, but is not limited to, the roads from Freeport Mission Road west to the Main Road, from Balmain Road west along Camden Road across the Main Road west to the Exchange Road, then to the estate, through Roystonia to the Exchange Road.

There are also two subsidiary roads that lead north from Couva to Chaguanas which assist residents in avoiding some of the traffic heading into Port of Spain. The Caroni Savannah Road is also in poor condition.

These large, heavy transport vehicles are also passing through the residential roads of Roystonia and causing major damage.

The result is a number of roads that are hazards to regular vehicles on the best of days.

The holes are deep and numerous; aligning one’s car seems a waste of time and money. I invite other commuters to add their concerns, as I am certain there are others who have had the same experiences as myself.

I thank you, Minister, for your attention.

Annie Downie

Roystonia, Couva

