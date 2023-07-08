Youth across the globe, including the Caribbean are impacted by choices they make regarding their sexual health. Teen pregnancy, viewed by some as the direct consequence of teen sexual activity, is merely the tip of the iceberg.
The epidemic rates of sexually transmitted infections (STI) and the sequelae of the diseases which these infections cause is a major health concern, especially in the 15-to-19-year-old age group. Additionally, teen sexual activity is associated with increased rates of depression, suicide and long-term poverty.
In an attempt to mitigate these problems, it is important to acknowledge that it is in fact teen sexual activity that is at the root of the issue. Unsafe sexual practices, failed condoms, or other failed contraceptives are not the culprit. As such, we must arm our youth with the knowledge and skills that they need to avoid engaging in teen sexual activity and other risky behaviours that can have a potentially ominous effect on their futures.
Today’s teens encounter unprecedented pressures from all sides to engage in sexual activity. Media, the culture in general and even sex education classes too often communicate a message that encourages sexual experimentation and downplays the associated risks.
Parents are often informed that “comprehensive” sex education (CSE) programmes offer the best approach to address this problem. In reality, these programmes often add to the problem by promoting curricula that normalise teen sex. The CSE approach ignores a priority on risk avoidance and, instead, primarily focuses on reducing the physical risks of teen sex without adequately addressing many other possible consequences of that activity.
The CSE approach has been the mainstay of sex education during this time, STI rates have skyrocketed while condom use has increased. Emotional consequences to teen sex also persist, yet the message remains focused simply on increasing condom use rather than decreasing sexual activity.
In fact, effective sexual risk avoidance (SRA) educational programmes reduce teen pregnancy by approximately 50 per cent. Increased SRA programmes in the US have been cited as being responsible for at least half of the decrease in teen pregnancy. Clearly, abstinent teens avoid sexually transmitted diseases and corresponding medical costs, a lesser-known fact is that abstinent teens are nearly three times less likely to be depressed or to attempt suicide than their sexually active counterparts.
Studies prove that investing in SRA education is a cost savings for taxpayers. Providing youth with the skills to wait to have sex is easier and less expensive than treating youth for the possible consequences of teen sex. Teens who avoid these consequences are more likely to be successful in reaching their goals. Students who abstain from all risky behaviours are more likely to achieve their goals, more likely to succeed academically, less likely to live in poverty and more likely to have successful long-term relationships.
SRA programmes mirror the effective public health approach of primary prevention. When parents and educators understand SRA, they are overwhelmingly supportive.
Tonia Gooding