I have never been married. Asked, yes, but never brave enough to give up on selfish habits. I like my own way. You have to be T&T-born to understand that, in local parlance, the woman liking her own way is seeking instant death.
Marriage can become a death wish. If you want to do what you want, when you want, do not like to cook or bow down and genuflect, crapaud will smoke your pipe.
Women in dead-end marriages and relationships know I speak the truth. Play farse and out of place and you, pretty lady, are a statistic.
Vaccines for Covid-19 will be given, and with good results, long before we have a proper handle on domestic violence. How many years have we ended and moved into a new year with the horrifying deaths of our women? Domestic violence is part of cultural tradition. This culture entails impressing the neighbours.
For T&T men, you have a beautiful house, an expensive car, and steady employment to acquire the aforementioned. And the most important acquisition is an obedient, grateful spouse.
Shoe on the other foot—T&T females will put up with excremental behaviour just to have a ring on the finger. Teenage girls show off their boyfriends, even if they do not like how they are being treated. Some women believe their beauty will ensure marriage, money and safety. It can be alleged that T&T men with extraordinarily beautiful wives and girlfriends will kill them first before sharing.
So, we have commenced 2021 with the usual reports of missing teenagers and lovely, talented females who have been violently murdered by unnamed relatives. We hear of wives living for years in stressful circumstances.
Consider this: Covid-19 or not, please admit T&T men are inherently violent. Nothing to do with any virus. But the truth does not always set you free. The truth can instead kill.
There is no vaccine for domestic violence. Attitude change must begin with early childhood classes. The necessity for early sex education has become paramount. Some T&T religious bodies allegedly promote religious tradition while women and children are being raped and killed. Knowledge is power. Leave me alive and single.
Is it that domestic violence is of no import until it becomes part of your personal space?
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin