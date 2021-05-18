I just came across the Express article “Cops to probe ‘kneeling boy’ case”.
I’d like to ask everyone who has to investigate this to please not investigate whether or not the punishment was reasonable for this child, as this is no way to punish a child.
The last time I checked, the nation’s courts are now punishing criminals by making them stand by the side of the road with a sign—and they stand!
Did this child commit murder, robbery with aggravation, sexual violence or other heinous crimes, to be now punished as a criminal?
We have to become real as a society. Parents have to get the help they need, and when children are not paying attention or doing their work online (not saying this is the case here) as they should, parents cannot continue to abuse children.
We have too many cases of such scenarios, as well as behavioural issues in other areas that many parents are not dealing with properly.
I commend the neighbours, passers-by, etc, for standing up for this child. Kudos, Trinidad and Tobago, and let’s keep being one another’s keeper, especially during this time, as there are those hell-bent on being rebellious, and who do not want to get help to change.
There is nothing that could justify this type of punishment for a ten-year-old child.
Lystra Wallace
founder and executive chairwoman,
Caribbean Respect Campaign and Regionally Community Development Programme—Projects (Crcrcdp)