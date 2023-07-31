While surfing the Internet, I came across a CBS News Miami report on T&T’s running legend Ronnie Holassie, dated July 27, 2023.
Ronnie is 52 years old, he represented T&T for the Olympics in 1996 and 2000, by running the marathon. More so, subject to correction, he holds the local records in the 5,000 metres, 10,000 metres (road), half-marathon and marathon. These records were set more than 20 years ago, and have not been broken since. That is quite an achievement.
Sadly, according to the CBS report, Ronnie is washing cars in their parking lot, hunched over, with a rare condition, Functional Neurological Disorder. He has to wait months before seeing a specialist to devise a treatment plan.
Like so many of our sporting heroes, we praised them, when they were on top of their game, and quickly discard and neglect them after.
The boxer Claude Noel’s name quickly comes to mind. He passed away a few weeks ago.
On a side note, other islands in the Caribbean also do the same use and dump. Recent example is of the fastest West Indian in the modern-era, Jamaican Patrick Patterson, where a crowd-funding was set up for him in 2021, to assist him in paying expenses.
I am appealing to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to immediately reach out to Mr Holassie, and provide the urgent assistance that he needs. This is not the way we should be treating our heroes.