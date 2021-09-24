In 2017, the year before Gary Griffith was appointed commissioner of police, the murder figure in Trinidad and Tobago was fewer than 500 persons.
Upon his appointment, he boasted that in less than a year he would bring down the rate by a wide margin. The next year the rate continued climbing. In 2019, the trend continued.
The commissioner blamed the society for the high level of lawlessness, repeatedly citing the range of actions he had initiated to correct the problem, pointedly ignoring his repeated failure to achieve his projected targets.
In 2020, the year of Covid, the murder toll plunged and the commissioner was in his element, claiming success though no action he had initiated could be identified as being responsible for the achievement.
In fact, the murder toll for the first three months of that year was as horrendous as the previous year.
It was only after the Covid stringencies were introduced that the number of murders fell to almost zero.
However, that did not deter Mr Griffith from claiming glory and touting his own success, which, of course, sent his supporters into ecstasy, readily believing every word that came from their idol’s lips. It is this kind of hero worship that has many people believing Gary is the man for them, even now, when his feet of clay have been exposed.
The population of Trinidad and Tobago has been so abused by their leaders, of whatever political or racial stripe, that anything that promises relief from the abyss in which we have found ourselves is treated as salvation.
There is little physical evidence that Gary Griffith has done anything more productive than any previous commissioner, except talk, but we are so desperate for some relief that even “gun talk” sounds good to our ears. And, of course, easy access to gun licences, which promises protection for those who can afford it.
In fact, no single individual can take us out of this morass, not even any political party. There must be a culture change, a rejection of the pettiness that dominates our society, based as it is on race and religion, both of which are used as weapons to divide and, thus, conquer our people.
The truth is that rejection of one another’s beliefs and values is the worst danger that the world, and T&T, faces, the belief that one is right and the other wrong, and right must prevail over wrong, leading to a supremacist view of human interactions.
At the end of the day, there will be no winner of the Gary Griffith fiasco, for there will always be those who believe that he was on the right path, even in the absence of any objective evidence to support that view.
Karan Mahabirsingh
via e-mail