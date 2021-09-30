Dr Keith Rowley (copy)

It is no wonder the nation is in such a mess where crime and lawlessness are concerned. One only got to take the example set by Dr Rowley in his response to Mr Inshan Ishmael. Just disgusting and unbelievable.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Settle school dispute

Settle school dispute

The current stand-off between the Ministry of Education and the Trinidad and Tobago Unified …