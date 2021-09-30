It is no wonder the nation is in such a mess where crime and lawlessness are concerned. One only got to take the example set by Dr Rowley in his response to Mr Inshan Ishmael. Just disgusting and unbelievable.
No wonder we’re in a mess
- GA Marques via e-mail
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The current stand-off between the Ministry of Education and the Trinidad and Tobago Unified …
The recent announcements of price increases for transportation and bread have been met with …
I take this opportunity to vociferously condemn Dr Keith Christopher Rowley, Prime Minister …
It is no wonder the nation is in such a mess where crime and lawlessness are concerned. One …
The Government of T&T has received an EU grant of TT$64 million to help support its inno…
TRENDING