What is all the weeping and wailing and gnashing of teeth over the PNM Government’s offer of zero per cent from 2013 to 2019, and then one per cent for 2020 and 2021? The offer of zero per cent has been on the table all along, as comrade Watson Duke will tell you—so the addition of one per cent is an actual improvement, as disgusting and shameless, thoughtless and inconsiderate as it sounds. These same State employees, especially those in the TTPS and the nursing profession, knew of it, but they still went—left foot, right foot.
You see, these so-called public service bodies felt they were in league with the PNM and they would be rewarded for their political patronage. So they voted en masse, they gave support to the Government with tickets by the thousands. When the Government raised fines for road traffic offences, they went along, cheering them, and have terrorised the motoring public since then.
I have seen it with my own eyes and heard it with my own ears, that they sign their name with a PNM pen. They thought they would be rewarded with a gracious wage settlement, maybe an HDC shack, while the ministers got Victoria Towers. That’s responsibility for you. It’s only a matter of time before the Prime Minister trots out the diatribe—that to pay more would be to send people home. This has been his escape long before the pandemic, but we the pensioners are ready for him—we already home eating dry bread.
Just sit and ponder how State employees have suffered since the People’s Partnership settled more than 168 wage agreements left by the preceding PNM administration, which said it cared so much. Every single year, like clockwork, since getting the gracious five per cent, it’s been adjustment upwards for the cost of living, one hardship after another, whether it be the favourite whipping horse—motorists and gasoline, the grocery, hardware and pharmaceuticals.
For years, poor farmers and citizens who were flooded out and left without a dry place to sleep were left broken after some mysterious audit found their claims for compensation were really corrupt because they came from a UNC constituency, but all of those from PNM constituencies were valid. This has been the record of the Government, when in charge. This Government has wasted millions in legal fees for failed cases and matters withdrawn and not a single case won while paying rentals without a thought for wages and salaries. In fact, it would be no surprise that the Keith Rowley administration is the most successfully sued government ever, from prisoners to pensioners.
Indeed, several ministers in this Government like to say who are “lazy” and do not deserve a decent wage increase. They forget how Covid-19 imposed strident and harsh demands on public officers, not just the TTPS and the medical profession, who worked into exhaustion for their diligence and commitment (and political support). They got a clap and a pan of biscuits, and that would have been deducted in order to arrive at zero per cent. And people were foolish enough to follow America by doing a “clap” stunt for first responders. The Minister of Health was so grateful that he cried tears of love, hugged them, broke protocol and then said “zero per cent”. How can he face people with zero per cent? They are without a conscience.
More so, this Government has squandered so much money on nonsense projects like rapid rail study, failed housing projects and cost overruns, as well as high-priced study after study on nothing. They have thrown away a valuable and feasible oil refinery after it was financially ruined by one of its own and stands idly by, while millions were wasted on a failed Train 1.
Now they claim to be “responsible” in respect of expenditure, particularly wages and salaries. These same salaries have seen teachers give poor children money to buy personal feminine products, passage to and from school, while the Government cheated private school bus drivers. Policemen didn’t have pens and there is never a sheet of paper in a police station for a photocopy. This is how a “responsible” government operates—by not supplying public sector workers with a water cooler, so that they have to buy a case and keep it in their desk to sell for a $2 each to their colleagues. We had to walk with toilet paper and buy our own sanitiser.
And now the minister says he won’t answer a question about how they arrived at zero per cent/two per cent. Indeed, the private sector will be happy for zero per cent increase. They will point to it and say the benchmark is zero per cent and, so, we made losses during those years and so if we are to pay more, we would have to cut staff. And it was during these hard times that management, ministers, members of State boards lived lavish lifestyles of Jeep Wranglers, Prados, appointments to multiple boards with fees commensurate. You see—nobody really cares about public servants, et al, and, so, they can take it or leave it—they deserve it. They can either shut down or shut up.