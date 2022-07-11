Residents in St Ann’s have been plagued with noise in the past from the Chinese Association, Boy Scout Headquarters, Normandie, Alicia’s, more recently The Brix and now, Sunday, July 10, Queen’s Hall has joined the ranks of the noise makers.
I called the Belmont Police Station and was informed that permission had been granted so in other words they could do nothing. This noise on a Sunday is indescribable, with a DJ shouting at the top of his voice.
When will promoters of these functions understand that it is not necessary to have the music at this level?
And when will the EMA understand their responsibility in approving these variations in a residential neighbourhood?
And when will the Minister of Health understand that noise pollution is a serious health hazard in the country and convince his Government to act on it?
This is the country we live in - what a sorry state of affairs.