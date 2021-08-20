In these trying times of the pandemic, it would seem as if other non-life-threatening problems have been swept under the mat.
One such problem is noise pollution, especially that generated by vehicles and motorbikes in particular.
I remember being a young man and never being impressed by some of my friends’ cars which they modified to “make noise”, my own being left “standard” and quiet, so to speak.
Nowadays, it seems like the trend not only still exists, but is worse than in my day. I would have thought that it went out with cable brakes and bell-bottomed pants, but evidently it has not, just like immaturity.
Is it because nothing is apparently being done about it that it’s getting increasingly worse? I know for sure that my hearing is not more acute.
I guess inspection of vehicles and bikes is a thing of the past.
W Dopson
Woodbrook