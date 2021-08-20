In these trying times of the pandemic, it would seem as if other non-life-threatening problems have been swept under the mat.

One such problem is noise pollution, especially that generated by vehicles and motorbikes in particular.

I remember being a young man and never being impressed by some of my friends’ cars which they modified to “make noise”, my own being left “standard” and quiet, so to speak.

Nowadays, it seems like the trend not only still exists, but is worse than in my day. I would have thought that it went out with cable brakes and bell-bottomed pants, but evidently it has not, just like immaturity.

Is it because nothing is apparently being done about it that it’s getting increasingly worse? I know for sure that my hearing is not more acute.

I guess inspection of vehicles and bikes is a thing of the past.

W Dopson

Woodbrook

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Patchwork policies

Patchwork policies

THE St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies is the latest employer organisation to announce a vaccination mandate.

The Master’s Voice

The Master’s Voice

A recent letter in the newspapers, complaining about the quality of cricket commentary, asked about the qualifications for ­broadcasters.

Our Covid future

Our Covid future

It’s now been several months since vaccines were first approved for Covid-19. And at last, Trinidad has procured or been gifted sufficient vaccines for the entire population—a cause for celebration and congratulations, indeed.

Party or protest

Ordinarily we have the constitutional right to party at night or protest during the day, if we so choose.