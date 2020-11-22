Not a fete...it’s madness

Please allow me to comment on three things, perhaps insignificant, but nevertheless, three things that caught my eye over the last few days. But first, a preamble.
In this Covid-19 period, there is very little for elderly people like myself to do, so we wait eagerly for the news, through the dailies, and of course, on TV.
To be honest, today’s reports can be rather depressing, except of course, the good news about a 94.5 per cent success rate of a vaccine against his dreaded virus.
To be honest, it’s the 5.5 per cent balance that troubles me. You know, it’s like those liquids that kill 99 per cent of household germs; who measures the 1 per cent? Anyway, better than nothing.
But back to the news. In between are little items that are so laughable, they can make a big man cry. Take for example, the current political chaos in the US. Who would have thought that a country that is so quick to accuse other countries, especially so-called third world countries of this and that, have no idea how to deal with Mr Trump.
It would appear to me that the land of the free and the home of the brave, is perhaps, home to other kinds of people.
As if this wasn’t enough, look at what’s going on in our Public Services Association (PSA) elections. More bacchanal, enough to make you get bazodee. Yes it’s a battle royale for the goodies.
And finally, after 16 plans and now a 17th, for the re-development of east Port-of-Spain, we have a brand new bus shed, complete with beautiful green palms. Yes, my friends, the great defender along with three senior officials, took great pride in announcing the arrival of the star of Bethlehem.
Could you imagine if the next one is equipped with air-conditioning and Wi-Fi, what would happen?
Is fete for a week, with no masks and no social distancing.
As the great David Michael Rudder sang a few years ago, “this is not a fete in here, this is madness….”
Dave Sadaphal
via e-mail