THE time for declaration is here; it is either you are in this battle with your entire heart or not.
Now is not the time for sitting on the fence; deaths all around us with space running out to put the dead. Infections continue to rise and grief is in the homes of many.
Unions, let your voice be heard encouraging the thousands of members whom you lead to become vaccinated. At this moment it is the best option that the world has, along with following the basic protocols. Yes, by all means, we all must put our trust in God, but some things are there to assist us and we must take full advantage of them.
Comrades, you do not have to worry; members will still be committed to the union, paying their monthly dues. I am sure as leaders you have all done your research, getting the correct information from the right places.
If you did, you would have been well informed of the benefits of being vaccinated against not being vaccinated. As leaders, you owe it to those who have the confidence in you to share your knowledge. It is called caring for your fellowmen, not just with a brief statement but consistently. After all, this can mean the life or death of a “comrade”.
I extend this to all who influence any group of people: please, do not sit on the fence but come into the arena and be part of the solution. Trinidad and Tobago needs you now in the hour where we are being troubled by this pandemic.
We must close ranks: politicians, unions, public sector, private sector, and all citizens. This is our sweet T&T and we are all responsible. Let us all conduct ourselves in this manner. When it is all said and done we are the ones who have to live here and that includes our children.
What we do today will affect our tomorrow, we must not forget this.
None of us wants any regrets; history cannot be erased, try as hard as you may. Together we will make it through these trying times but it takes us binding together, one people working for the benefit of Trinidad and Tobago.
Let us do it together, people. Unions and others, I look forward to hearing your voice on that positive note amid this pandemic.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan