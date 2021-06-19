This is a letter I penned and forwarded to Fitzgerald Hinds MP, Minister of National Security
Dear Honourable Minister,
It is with deep concern for the safety of our female population that I pen this letter to you, and I refer specifically to the senseless deaths of two young women, namely deceased Ashanti Riley, deceased Andrea Bharatt and now missing, Ms Kadijah Flament.
Resulting from these violent incidents against the women of our nation, I was prompted to act on their behalf by developing a programme, which if well implemented can contribute to the reduction in violent acts against our women and an increase their safety.
The success of the proposed programme “Buddies in Action” requires the collaborative effort of a number of organisations and agencies, some of which are: the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, local and regional telecommunications providers, Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Caribbean Community Implementation Agency for Crime and Security, the media houses, and the Government Information Division.
It is envisioned that the Ministry of National Security could be the co-ordinating agency for the “Buddies in Action” programme.
In my letter to the minister I enclosed documentation on the programme for review, and it provides information on the following:
1. Purpose of the Buddies in Action Pro
gramme;
2. Description of the methodology used for
the Programme; and
3. Monitoring and Evaluation of the Pro
gramme;
4. Resource requirements.
Honourable minister, it is my deepest wish that your office would take a keen interest in the recommended proposal and move forward with its implementation so that we can say with conviction “not another daughter must die”.”
I am thanking you in advance for your kind consideration and favourable response.
Balliram Maharaj
Chief executive officer and concerned citizen