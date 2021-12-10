Not both roles, Duke

I have noted with alarm the decision by Mr Watson Solomon Duke to continue in the role of president of his trade union, the PSA, while performing the duties of Deputy Chief Secretary of the THA.
That situation is absolutely untenable.
Nonetheless, in my discourse, I am not going to address the legal ramifications of such a decision, but simply approach it from a practical point of view.
No matter how intelligent, resourceful, talented, creative or gifted, one individual cannot effectively and efficiently discharge the functions/duties of two full-time jobs. In the instant case, this is compounded by the nature of those jobs.
In this regard, any practitioner in the field of industrial relations can attest to the very long hours and unscheduled demands of any job in that field, not to mention the position of president of a major trade union in T&T. The same is true of the THA.
I dare say the PDP would want to hit the ground running as it deals with the numerous challenges facing Tobagonians, especially the health and economic challenges, in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic.
It is also, in my view, entirely unnecessary for Mr Duke to be involved in those two activities at the same time.
The PSA has an executive, and on it there is an incumbent first vice-president who should be competent enough to take control of the reins of power now that Mr Duke has been elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Secretary at the THA.
Anyone who has worked in the professional/technical areas of operations at the supervisory or top leadership positions in either the public or private sector would know that after they are no longer employed with the relevant firm/agency/state enterprise/ministry, either through retirement or otherwise, once the departure was amicable, they still provide informal mentorship to their successors, occasionally.
The successor might seek the advice and recommendation of the mentor on a particular matter, or the mentor might have observed a report in the news media, and offered unsolicited advice to his successor(s).
But, this activity is not time-consuming as the legwork, final decision-making and responsibility would be a matter for the current office holder, and not the mentor/predecessor.
Similarly, the Chief Secretary, in effect, would be demonstrating a stupefying lack of confidence in the other members of his team at the THA if he allows Mr Duke to perform full-time duties at the PSA, while serving as Deputy Chief Secretary of the THA.
Who really is in charge of the THA—Mr Duke or Mr Farley Chavez Augustine?!
Mr Duke is not indispensable to the executive of the THA, as Mr Augustine has other people from whom to choose, excluding himself.
That state of affairs tells us all we need to know about the leadership of the PDP/THA, and the PSA.
I need say no more!
Louis W Williams
St Augustine