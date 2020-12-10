Not enough gas for LNG integration

Train 1 LNG Plant, which is owned by the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (ten per cent), China SWF (ten per cent) and also BPTT and Dutch Shell (80 per cent) and which is supplied by BPTT with natural gas, is due for a refurbishment. However, BPTT/Dutch Shell are unwilling to spend the money on this refurbishment since they do not have the gas to supply the plant, ie, the major shareholders are willing to shut the plant down. However, a minor shareholder, NGC (currently in a loss position) is willing to spend $300million to refurbish the plant, to keep it ready, hoping that the necessary gas will materialise (Loran-Manatee).
However, if one were to look at the trend in production of gas in T&T this has dropped from some 4.1 billion cubic foot per day in the heyday of the industry to some 2.82 billion cubic foot per day in September 2020. Indeed the average output from 2019 to September 2020 is 3.3 billion cubic foot per day. Moreso, the largest producer of gas, BPTT, sees that its production outlook for 2021 will be lower than in 2020 and hopes that in 2022 its Cassia Compression and Matapal projects will bring some relief allowing it to fulfil its existing contractual obligations to Trains 2, 3, 4 and NGC- nothing is budgeted for Train 1. Couple this to the recent shut down of the petrochemical plant, Tringen 1, due to shortage of gas supply and the only conclusion one can reach is that the natural gas industry is continuing its contraction as the resource depletes.
Though Government is talking about integrating the whole liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry the problem remains that there is insufficient gas.
Mary King