Not enough gas for LNG integration

Train 1 LNG Plant, which is owned by the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (ten per cent), China SWF (ten per cent) and also BPTT and Dutch Shell (80 per cent) and which is supplied by BPTT with natural gas, is due for a refurbishment. However, BPTT/Dutch Shell are unwilling to spend the money on this refurbishment since they do not have the gas to supply the plant, ie, the major shareholders are willing to shut the plant down. However, a minor shareholder, NGC (currently in a loss position) is willing to spend $300million to refurbish the plant, to keep it ready, hoping that the necessary gas will materialise (Loran-Manatee).

However, if one were to look at the trend in production of gas in T&T this has dropped from some 4.1 billion cubic foot per day in the heyday of the industry to some 2.82 billion cubic foot per day in September 2020. Indeed the average output from 2019 to September 2020 is 3.3 billion cubic foot per day. Moreso, the largest producer of gas, BPTT, sees that its production outlook for 2021 will be lower than in 2020 and hopes that in 2022 its Cassia Compression and Matapal projects will bring some relief allowing it to fulfil its existing contractual obligations to Trains 2, 3, 4 and NGC- nothing is budgeted for Train 1. Couple this to the recent shut down of the petrochemical plant, Tringen 1, due to shortage of gas supply and the only conclusion one can reach is that the natural gas industry is continuing its contraction as the resource depletes.

Though Government is talking about integrating the whole liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry the problem remains that there is insufficient gas.

Mary King

Can we rise from the Covid-19 ashes and win the climate battle?

When 197 countries adopted the Paris Agreement on Climate Change in 2015, I remember feeling an extraordinary surge of hope—for multilateralism, for science, for humanity.

Years of advocacy in support of small and vulnerable Commonwealth states had finally culminated in a binding pact to tackle the greatest threat to Planet Earth, together.

No one expected that just five years later, a deadly pandemic would throw everything we had worked for into dreadful disarray.

Putting accountability and transparency to the test

Procurement on the street has traditionally been the solution of those who would want a quick, easy fix.

Business and government in Trinidad and Tobago has always operated in this mode: which of the party members offering their services will I select for management/board positions in the State corporations? Which government minister can I entice to obtain a contract, or to rent my building at an inflated cost?

Don’t bash Dr Dillon-Remy

IN 1987, then-independent senator the late Prof John Spence voted with then-­National Alliance for Reconstruction government (NAR) to secure the passage of the bill to cut public servants’ salaries by ten per cent and also the Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA).

He was the only independent senator who voted for the bill which sparked widespread protest by public servants.

One colour for taxis

Due to the crime situation, all T&T taxis should be registered, and painted in one authorised paint colour, with a lighted taxi sign on top of the roof of the taxi, and the driver’s photo registration and number, visible inside of the taxi, like is done in the US. All taxis in T&T will have to register with the Government office and pay taxes like everyone else does.

Women need choices, not lectures

Women need choices, not lectures

THIS week people across Trinidad and Tobago recoiled in horror at the gruesome murder of a young woman from San Juan. The body of the 18-year-old who went missing in late November was found five days later in a shallow grave. Two men, including a “PH” taxi-driver, have been arrested.