Not fit for the job: PM should move Hinds

After the double tragedy in which a mother and child were burnt to death in their house, and noting that the nearest fire station could not find a working fire tender, Minister Hinds stated on live national television that he doesn’t know how many fire stations are without working fire tenders. The incompetence of the man is mind-boggling!
There are so many examples of incompetence and ineptitude by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds that all we can do now is shake our heads; and no matter how many times we have called on the Prime Minister to replace him, it just seems to fall on deaf ears.
How can a minister like Hinds, after being on the job for such a long time, come to the population and state he doesn’t know why these fire stations do not have fire tenders and other equipment? This is after it was stated that his office was working with Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo to address the lack of fire tenders and other equipment at several stations.
Obviously he seems to be making it up as he goes along. We cannot take this level of incompetence anymore. When lives and property are at stake, having a man like Hinds at the helm is careless, to say the least, and downright dangerous.
What the public needs from the Prime Minister is to remove the incompetent Minister of National Security and to get a competent person in the job. A person who can determine the status of each of the country’s 26 fire stations, finding out which are fully equipped, which ones need to be equipped, and which ones are being built and waiting to become a fire station.
Anyone with any sense must know that important data, to start with, and what would be the number of working fire tenders and their locations available to be accessed in the event of an emergency.
There must be a plan of how to distribute the equipment, what equipment has been ordered, and when it is expected to be in the country, the scheduled date of arrival, which of the stations will be supplied, and in which order.
It’s really sad to say, but 90 per cent of the citizens get the feeling their major concerns are not addressed at all and that the Government is only pretending to work.
Prime Minister, you are failing us every day with your choices of incompetent people and, in fact, you really need to do something. Please let Hinds be the first to be moved and put somewhere where we can’t see him sleeping on the job anymore or doing a jig in a party. His inability to make citizens feel safe is beyond his capabilities, and everyone in the country knows it.
It is really time for the PNM to go now, as we all know that all of Dr Keith Rowley’s ministers are under-performing. Not one is making a difference in the population’s lives. They all seem unfit for their portfolios, but the one who takes the cake is Hinds.
People with Hinds’ incapabilities are not fit to hold any portfolio. He seems to lack the intellectual capacity required for any portfolio. His performance so far has been nothing more than appalling.
I call on the Prime Minister to do the country a favour and remove him from office forthwith.
Dr Neil Gosine
Port of Spain