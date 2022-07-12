Not good enough, CAL

I’ve racked up just over 10,000 Caribbean Miles, but unfortunately, it will expire come January 2023, so why not take a vacation this summer?
In trying to book a flight to Grenada online, I received an error message each time suggesting that the request could not be processed. When I called CAL (Caribbean Airlines) to get some assistance, I was told that there were no “miles” seats for the dates being selected.
What is the point of activating my miles for another three years at a cost? I thought the accumulation of miles was to help pay partly for a seat and the customer pays the balance, hence saving money for being a loyal customer?
Pause for a cause. What CAL is saying, (or not saying) is that I should accumulate miles, wait for when CAL says “miles” seats are available, which they don’t say when and for which destination.
But in the meantime, buy some more miles or pay to extend and be alert when CAL has “miles” seats available, and just drop everything and get on the plane, never mind who is in school or who must apply for vacation.
To be fair, I really like the new planes, but these “miles” should at least buy a doubles.
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas