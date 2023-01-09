The Government’s candidate for the position for President, Ms Christine Kangaloo is not unusual.
I am not going to join this debate, but there is one thing that I believe is necessary if this office is going to be what it ought to be: there should not be glaring allegiance to any political party. This is basic common sense, and we all should know that, for we know what can take place when an issue arises (this in my humble opinion). Do our political parties ever agree on nominees for this position without reservation when one party elects their preferred candidate? Just a question; it’s all part of the game of politics, so don’t sweat it; it’ll all blow over as time passes.
Having said the above, I must also state that the role of the President does entail several responsibilities besides being the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. There are other responsibilities that lie in the hands of that person. I am not going to go into these at this point, but it will do us some good to research what they are. That person is not just a rubber stamp. Permit me now to get to the heart of the matter, which is this simple question: Do our politicians, for example, the government and the opposition, really take the advice of the highest office in the country, the presidency? This, I believe, is also part of that person’s function to assist by offering advice to those who govern. Knowing that person was elected, I am not convinced that the president is given any serious consideration, based on what I see from the many speeches and admonitions.
It’s like hearing a voice in the wilderness just fulfilling a role especially when the dart is aimed directly or indirectly at our leaders. The fact remains that they are under no obligation to take any advice, so it is not strange when what may have been said at a certain forum by the President is openly rejected in the public domain by our politicians through comments made.
While the presidency is the highest office in the land, the reality is that those who command the votes are the ones in charge; in other words, we put you there. To whoever may ascend to this office in the near future as the new President of Trinidad and Tobago, remember that you are serving the people. Their interest comes first, so be fair at all times, doing what is right without friend or favour. You would be there for four years; make it count and leave a good legacy for others to follow. Let us do it together.