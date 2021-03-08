It is such a shame that Trinidad and Tobago will be known to the outside world as a nation that cannot pay its bills on time. Also due to bad management, the Water and Sewerage Authority (wasa) is owing billions of dollars.
When I lived in Barbados, I asked my neighbour, why so many workers were on that job, when only two were working?
He said the Government was keeping them “off the roads”! Is it the same in T&T, that all these companies are running at a financial loss each year and are overstaffed, because our people have to be kept employed, even if there is no job for them?
Our tax money is not being used efficiently. Applications and documents are not being sent in on time, even to overseas institutions. Or have the prize-winners from Port of Spain Corporation Downtown Carnival 2020 competitions been paid yet? Read the Editorial in Saturday’s Express (Page 12), headlined “Money worries”.
T&T became Independent in 1962, so how long does it take State-owned companies to make a profit annually?
Petrotrin drained T&T resources, was also overstaffed, and had replaced with Texaco, and Petrotrin. We are not learning from our mistakes.