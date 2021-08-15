Not qualified to speak up? Then shut up

AS a practising engineer in this country, I made a very conscious decision to stay out of the vaccine hesitancy debate in the media, having, in my opinion, neither qualifications nor experience to do so.
However, when I see the Letter of Day being conferred by the Express to Ramona Ramdial (also a non-medical professional), but a former MP/minister, and duly cognisant that the good lady may have a degree of sway within her community, I think it would be anti-civic of me not to weigh in with a common-sense rebuttal.
Ms Ramdial states quite correctly that, “the Government has a duty to educate, inform and encourage the citizenry on the benefits of taking the Covid-19 vaccines”. However, within the context of an existential crisis like a pandemic, with the Delta variant already breaching our ports, why would anyone add their voice to anything but: get vaccinated?
Does any government have the luxury of time to educate the masses, when social media is working 24/7 to do the opposite? Why not choose instead to stay quiet or simply give the following advice to all and sundry: “Ask your/a doctor what to do”.
When the Government clearly lapsed in its acquisition of the vaccine many charges were appropriately levelled. Now that we have a surplus of vaccines in T&T there should be a clarion call to take the vaccine.
However with due respect for personal choices, if you are not a medical professional and choose not to take the vaccine, please shut up so people can hear the qualified medical professionals’ unequivocal advice to get vaccinated.
Fazir Khan
St Augustine