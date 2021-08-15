Not qualified to speak up? Then shut up

AS a practising engineer in this country, I made a very conscious decision to stay out of the vaccine hesitancy debate in the media, having, in my opinion, neither qualifications nor experience to do so.

However, when I see the Letter of Day being conferred by the Express to Ramona Ramdial (also a non-medical professional), but a former MP/minister, and duly cognisant that the good lady may have a degree of sway within her community, I think it would be anti-civic of me not to weigh in with a common-sense rebuttal.

Ms Ramdial states quite correctly that, “the Government has a duty to educate, inform and encourage the citizenry on the benefits of taking the Covid-19 vaccines”. However, within the context of an existential crisis like a pandemic, with the Delta variant already breaching our ports, why would anyone add their voice to anything but: get vaccinated?

Does any government have the luxury of time to educate the masses, when social media is working 24/7 to do the opposite? Why not choose instead to stay quiet or simply give the following advice to all and sundry: “Ask your/a doctor what to do”.

When the Government clearly lapsed in its acquisition of the vaccine many charges were appropriately levelled. Now that we have a surplus of vaccines in T&T there should be a clarion call to take the vaccine.

However with due respect for personal choices, if you are not a medical professional and choose not to take the vaccine, please shut up so people can hear the qualified medical professionals’ unequivocal advice to get vaccinated.

Fazir Khan

St Augustine

I have known about vaccines since childhood. It was the primary way in which we could protect ourselves against disease or infection.

Even in the midst of coping with our own natural disaster of widespread flooding and landslides following yesterday’s torrential rains it is hard to be distracted from the cataclysmic horror unfolding in Haiti.

AS a practising engineer in this country, I made a very conscious decision to stay out of the vaccine hesitancy debate in the media, having, in my opinion, neither qualifications nor experience to do so.

We must follow the law on mandatory vaccines

There appears to be an unspoken and unwritten decision by print media to suppress and disregard the arguments against the alleged benefits of vaccination as ironclad protection from the ravages of Covid. 