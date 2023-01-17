Not so, Dr Toussaint

On Page 17 of the Daily Express of January 17, three days before the election of the President of our country, Michelle Loubon wrote an article in which many citizens commented on the nominees for the position, namely Christine Kangaloo and my good self, Israel B Rajah-Khan, SC.
In Ms Loubon’s article, one Dr Michael Toussaint, a history lecturer at The UWI, St Augustine, sent her an e-mail in which he stated inter alia:
(1)Israel Khan has adopted an anti-Government position involving former attorney-general Faris Al-Rawi and Vincent Nelson with respect to the kickback case against Anand Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen…and if Khan is appointed President Kamla will call upon him to act against the Government.
To this asinine comment I wish to categorically state that I have not adopted an anti-Government position on the issue. I have stated that the Criminal Bar, which I head, is of the firm legal opinion that the indemnity agreement between Al-Rawi and Nelson is illegal ab initio.
And incidentally the Government, in its legal defence of Nelson’s claim for over $100 million based on the said indemnity agreement, has filed a defence stating that Nelson’s claims are illegal.
Also it is for the DPP and nobody else in this country to take whatever actions he deemed fit concerning that agreement vis-á-vis the alleged kickback of bribes. Not the President of the country.
(2)Dr Toussaint stated also that I claimed that Kamla Persad-Bissessar should return her silk because she criticised the Law Association regarding the UNC’s no-confidence motion against Reginald Armour, and the PM should slap on a state of emergency for a limited period to help curb crime.
And as was reflected in representation of one of the members of the Dole Chadee gang. Israel Khan comes across as significantly self-opinionated.
I said Persad-Bissessar should return her silk because she attacked senior attorneys, including Russell Martineau, SC, as CEPEP/URP lawyers who were grovellers and just singing for their supper, not because she criticised the Law Association. She never criticised the Law Association.
And I never ever suggested that a state of emergency should be enacted or slapped for a limited period to help curb crime. And I never represented any member of the Dole Chadee gang.
Dr Michael Toussaint is either inept, incompetent and reckless in his comments about my good self and I call him out to offer the proof of his falsehood against me.
I thus publicly say to you, Dr Michael Toussaint, you are a disgrace to The UWI Department in making such blatant and false comments against me – three days before the election of the President of this country.
The entire legal profession and the country at large are quite aware that I possess impeccable good character and no stooge as you can take or damage that.
If you do not go on your bended knees and make a public apology, you will soon be receiving a pre-action protocol letter following legal proceedings against you for your libel made against me.
Israel B Rajah-Khan, SC