Not so fast, Madam Police Commissioner

Well, well, well, Madam Police Commissioner, I did not think you could have got worse. How can you celebrate as a success a reduction in reports of shootings and woundings by over 60 per cent while the murder rate remains the same, and not realise that all it indicates is that the killers are more accurate and effective in executing their murderous intent?

Is it that you did not realise this, or are you trying to hoodwink the population with your usual use of semantics in presenting your statistical data? Well, this time, your semantics are not just ludicrous or disingenuous, they have reached the point of being obscene, going beyond insulting the public’s intelligence.

Let me explain, for those who may not be familiar with analysing criminality and criminal conduct, and if this includes the personnel attached to the Police Service’s CAPA (Crime and Problem Analysis) department, we are in a very sad position because these are the public servants being paid to advise the Commissioner on what such statistics are likely indicating.

In a situation like at present where the reports of shootings and woundings are reduced but the total number of murders have remained high, the most logical reason is that the assailants are becoming more successful in killing their victims with fewer attempts.

In previous years (before the TTPS was led by our current Commissioner) bandits would target their rivals often by cowardly shooting at them hastily at every opportunity, resulting in numerous reports of shootings and some reports of woundings (if someone was shot but not killed). As a result of these spontaneous and poorly executed murder attempts, the victims would have made reports accordingly. Thus, prior to 2023, one murder victim would have had a number of attempts made at his life, amounting to several reports of shootings and even a couple reports of woundings, before he is eventually killed in the final attempt.

Now, we have a situation where the criminals don’t have to hastily drive by or run by shooting in fear of being caught, they are now calmly, collectively and accurately approaching their victims, emptying their “clips”, reloading de ’matic and emptying again to ensure the job is complete on the very first attempt, reducing the number of incidents, and thus, reports of shootings and/or woundings to compiled as statistical data.

This is what Madam Christopher, the Commissioner of Police, is pronouncing as some indication of success under her watch, so while under commissioner Gary Griffith, who instilled fear in the criminals by letting them know if they confront his officers, his officers will neutralise them with “one shot, one kill”, Commissioner Christopher has been successful in allowing the bandits to instil fear in the public by indicating that they are not missing or grazing (injuring) when they attack, it is “one attempt, one kill”.

Just when I conceded and thought it couldn’t get worse, she has proven me wrong. Continue the “excellent” work, Madam Commissioner, while the country will continue to pray, as you recommended.

C Marshall

retired police officer, St Joseph

