Not so, Mr Khan

No amount of ad-hominem attacks should distract Trinidad and Tobago from the issues surrounding a sitting attorney general allegedly committing perjury in a Florida court after a few weeks on the job and his elevation to the post of AG in the first place given his compromised position.
Senior Counsel Israel Khan’s recent open letter to the Opposition Leader calls to mind Nassim Taleb’s observation that “An ad-hominem attack against an individual, not against an idea, is highly flattering. It indicates that the person does not have anything intelligent to say about their message.”
SC Khan called on the Opposition Leader to return her silk, as she did not earn it nor does she have the prestige of being a member of the Inner Bar as SC Khan. In essence, the Opposition Leader is an interloper, a pretender of sorts, and thus should know better than to attack lawyers in the elite inner sanctum of the legal fraternity who “earned” their silk.
For SC Khan, the Opposition Leader brings the rank of Senior Counsel into disrepute by her words, but AG Armour does not, by his deeds.
Readers would have been hard pressed to find the relevance of this line of argument from the respected Senior Counsel, which, coincidentally called into question his ability to stay on point. And what was the point? Is there a group of benefactors in the legal fraternity who receive lucrative State briefs and who used their vote and influence to support their patron (the AG) in a local symbolic ritual which will be of little consequence if the Florida court maintains that the AG acted improperly? SC Khan’s bold claim that the Attorney General is “a man of impeccable integrity” is dubious, spurious and curious given the facts in the public domain at this time.
SC Khan describes the Opposition Leader’s speech as an attack on democracy. This, too, is ironic given that opposing voices in T&T are becoming rarer, more muffled, and subjected to more vitriolic attacks than ever before. Indeed, the learned attorney denigrates one of his clients, the Opposition Leader, for doing the same thing he wishes to uphold. What a contradiction!
Abbigail Ajim