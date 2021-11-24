Good Day to all Carnival stakeholders.
I am just one voice in the wilderness but I would like to recommend that Carnival 2022 be held in May or July or August.
While I understand that some folks are badly missing the festivities, our Covid-19 cases are currently way too high and now it is too short a time to properly plan for any Carnival bubble on the scheduled dates of February 28 and March 1 of next year.
I also note that many stakeholders have suffered financially a lot since March 2020 but our health and safety are more important. There are also many other people who are still unemployed and could barely make ends meet. No one seems to know what is happening that can generate more employment opportunities in the country.
We can take recommendations from viewing the festivities that took place this year in Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, the Cayman Islands and Bahamas and use our time wisely to plan a proper, creative, well structured safe and beautiful Carnival bubble that would attract tourists and really showcase our diverse cultures in a great way. We also need a lot of forex.
To those who are and have been badly affected, I pray that you will be able to make a sustainable income in “foreign” as some have been doing but let us please look at scheduling Carnival on another date and get more people vaccinated.