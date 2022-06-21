Nothing for AG’s office to celebrate

The Office of the Attorney-General issued a disappointing media release on Monday on two recent Privy Council decisions which went in its favour.
The release stated that these “two decisions together set ground-breaking constitutional precedent (sic)”. Seriously?!!
The decision in Chandler on the mandatory death penalty simply upheld the Privy Council’s decision in Matthew, which was decided 17 years ago, mainly on the ground of stare decisis.
But more important, even as it upheld the constitutionality of the mandatory death penalty, the Privy Council chided this country (the Office of the Attorney General) for not addressing the pernicious effect of the savings clause, stating: “It is striking that there remains on the statute book a provision which, as the government accepts, is a cruel and unusual punishment because it mandates the death penalty without regard to the degree of culpability.”
There is no “victory” here, nothing to celebrate! The Office of the Attorney General should be hanging its head in shame that successive incumbents over the last 40 years have failed to address this injustice.
There was also no real victory on the Suraj and Maharaj appeals which the appellants predictably lost.
They had lost at first instance, and lost at the court of appeal.
Moreover, everywhere in the world where Covid-19 regulations were challenged on almost any basis, the claimants lost.
What then was “ground-breaking” or precedent-setting about the decision?
Maybe in the maelstrom of the Reginald Armour matter, the AG’s Office is looking for something positive to hold on to.
But it should not hold on to and misrepresent those Privy Council decisions.
Instead, it should set itself the task of addressing our pernicious savings clause and reforming our approach to capital punishment which, regrettably, is still embedded in colonial legislation passed 100 years ago.
Terrence Farrell